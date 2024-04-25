The Family Star OTT: Here's Why Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Is Making An EARLY Debut Within 20 Days

Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star
Early
Debut
On
Prime
Video;
Here's
Why
After
Jr
NTR's
Devara
moved
out,
Vijay
Deverakonda's
romantic
family
drama
titled
'The
Fmaily
Star,'
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
hit
the
screens
on
April
5.
The
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
one
of
the
most
successful
actors
in
Telugu.
Sadly,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
who
wanted
to
deliver
a
hit
after
back-to-back
flops,
failed
in
entertaining
his
fans
and
movie
lovers
with
his
'Geeta
Govindam'
combination.
The
Family
Star
Early
OTT
Debut
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
Dil
Raju
of
SVC
banner,
who
bankrolled
this
film,
successfully
closed
a
decent
digital
streaming
business
of
The
Family
Star.
He
sold
the
rights
to
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
for
a
great
money.
Contrary
to
what
was
earlier
reported,
that
Family
Star
movie
will
start
streaming
from
May
3,
this
Vijay
Deveraoknda's
film
is
making
an
early
debut
on
the
platform.
The
movie
will
start
streaming
on
April
26.
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.