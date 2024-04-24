The Family Star OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vijay Devarakonda’s Film

MUMBAI, India - April 24, 2024 - Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the global streaming premiere of the Telugu romantic family drama film, The Family Star. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film is written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories from April 26 in Telugu and Tamil, followed by dubs in Malayalam and Kannada. The Family Star marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

The Family Star revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house, and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. When a shocking revelation about Indu threatens to tear them apart, fate gives them a chance to work together and overcome not only her past but also a series of unforeseen circumstances. Will they find their way back to each other, and will love prevail? This question forms the crux of The Family Star.

Producer Dil Raju said, "The Family Star is an exceptional film meant for the entire family, with outstanding performances by Vijay and Mrunal, and masterful direction by Parasuram. The film has received immense love from audiences upon release in cinemas, and now premiering it on Prime Video will take the film to audiences in over 240 countries and territories, who we hope will love it just as much or more."

Talking about his role, Vijay Deverakonda shared, "Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes. His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures. The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds and the complexities of love, and I'm excited for audiences worldwide to witness this emotional rollercoaster on Prime Video."

Mrunal Thakur further added, "Working on The Family Star has been an absolute joy, especially alongside Vijay and the rest of the talented cast. This film is a heartfelt ode to the power of love and the unbreakable ties that bind families together. My character, Indu, is a woman of strength and grace who has her own agency and not only fits right into Govardhan's life but also uplifts it. I can't wait for the audience on Prime Video across the globe to witness Indu and Govardhan's story, filled with moments of love, heartbreak, and above all resilience and hope."

"The Family Star is a very special film. It's a story that will surely touch hearts and inspire to cherish every familial bond and relationship in life. Collaborating with Vijay again has been a delightful experience. His dedication to the craft and his ability to breathe life into any character is truly commendable. Honestly, I couldn't think of anyone else who could've complemented Govardhan on screen better than Mrunal. Together, we've crafted a story that tugs at viewers' heartstrings, transcending boundaries and connecting with them on a profound level," elaborated director Parasuram.