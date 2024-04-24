The Family Star OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vijay Devarakonda’s Film

MUMBAI,
India
-
April
24,
2024
-
Prime
Video,
India's
most-loved
entertainment
destination,
today
announced
the
global
streaming
premiere
of
the
Telugu
romantic
family
drama
film,
The
Family
Star.
Starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
in
the
lead,
the
film
is
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram,
and
produced
by
Dil
Raju
and
Shirish
under
the
banner
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations.
The
film
will
stream
in
India
and
over
240
countries
and
territories
from
April
26
in
Telugu
and
Tamil,
followed
by
dubs
in
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
The
Family
Star
marks
the
latest
addition
to
the
Prime
membership.
Prime
members
in
India
enjoy
savings,
convenience,
and
entertainment,
all
in
a
single
membership
for
just
₹1499/
year.
The
Family
Star
revolves
around
Govardhan
(Vijay
Deverakonda),
a
devout
family
man
aspiring
to
achieve
greatness
but
has
to
shoulder
the
responsibilities
of
supporting
an
extended
joint
family.
One
day
his
life
takes
a
delightful
turn
when
a
charismatic
new
tenant,
Indu
(Mrunal
Thakur)
enters
his
house,
and
life.
As
sparks
begin
to
fly,
blossoming
into
an
unexpected
love
story
between
Govardhan
and
Indu,
they
are
forced
to
navigate
the
myriad
situations,
people,
and
issues
that
keep
posing
hardships
in
their
relationship.
When
a
shocking
revelation
about
Indu
threatens
to
tear
them
apart,
fate
gives
them
a
chance
to
work
together
and
overcome
not
only
her
past
but
also
a
series
of
unforeseen
circumstances.
Will
they
find
their
way
back
to
each
other,
and
will
love
prevail?
This
question
forms
the
crux
of
The
Family
Star.
Producer
Dil
Raju
said,
"The
Family
Star
is
an
exceptional
film
meant
for
the
entire
family,
with
outstanding
performances
by
Vijay
and
Mrunal,
and
masterful
direction
by
Parasuram.
The
film
has
received
immense
love
from
audiences
upon
release
in
cinemas,
and
now
premiering
it
on
Prime
Video
will
take
the
film
to
audiences
in
over
240
countries
and
territories,
who
we
hope
will
love
it
just
as
much
or
more."
Talking
about
his
role,
Vijay
Deverakonda
shared,
"Playing
Govardhan
in
The
Family
Star
was
a
deeply
rewarding
experience.
He
is
your
ideal
yet
real
hero,
someone
who
shoulders
the
responsibility
of
his
entire
family
without
complaining
or
seeking
recognition
for
the
personal
sacrifices
he
makes.
His
journey
reflects
the
everyday
struggles
and
triumphs
of
the
middle
class,
which
will
resonate
with
audiences
across
cultures.
The
film
beautifully
captures
the
essence
of
family
bonds
and
the
complexities
of
love,
and
I'm
excited
for
audiences
worldwide
to
witness
this
emotional
rollercoaster
on
Prime
Video."
Mrunal
Thakur
further
added,
"Working
on
The
Family
Star
has
been
an
absolute
joy,
especially
alongside
Vijay
and
the
rest
of
the
talented
cast.
This
film
is
a
heartfelt
ode
to
the
power
of
love
and
the
unbreakable
ties
that
bind
families
together.
My
character,
Indu,
is
a
woman
of
strength
and
grace
who
has
her
own
agency
and
not
only
fits
right
into
Govardhan's
life
but
also
uplifts
it.
I
can't
wait
for
the
audience
on
Prime
Video
across
the
globe
to
witness
Indu
and
Govardhan's
story,
filled
with
moments
of
love,
heartbreak,
and
above
all
resilience
and
hope."
"The
Family
Star
is
a
very
special
film.
It's
a
story
that
will
surely
touch
hearts
and
inspire
to
cherish
every
familial
bond
and
relationship
in
life.
Collaborating
with
Vijay
again
has
been
a
delightful
experience.
His
dedication
to
the
craft
and
his
ability
to
breathe
life
into
any
character
is
truly
commendable.
Honestly,
I
couldn't
think
of
anyone
else
who
could've
complemented
Govardhan
on
screen
better
than
Mrunal.
Together,
we've
crafted
a
story
that
tugs
at
viewers'
heartstrings,
transcending
boundaries
and
connecting
with
them
on
a
profound
level," elaborated
director
Parasuram.