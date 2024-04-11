The Raja Saab Release Date Update: Prabhas' Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film To Hit Screens On Sankranti 2025?

Photo Credit:

The Raja Saab Release Date Buzz: Prabhas, the pan-India star is all over the country and the world with his exceptional and highly prestigious lineup of exciting films, each bigger than the other. One of his upcoming films is titled 'The Raja Saab,' under the direction of Maruthi.

Prabhas' The Raja Saab With Director Maruthi

The movie, which is touted to be a horror-comedy will be the first of its kind for the actor. Prabhas' comedy-timing is an attribute that needs no introduction or approval. Coming together with director Maruthi was a shocker enough; sparking excitement all the way.

Maruthi is known for dark comedy films with horror or thriller undertones to the story. The Rajasaab's title reveal and first look poster satisfied the actor's fans and they are now looking forward to more updates from the makers.

The Raja Saab Release Planned For Sankranthi Next Year?

Going by the available information, Prabhas' The Rajasaab which is under the production phase with filming in Hyderabad, will be released for Sankranthi 2025. In time right for the biggest Telugu festival of Sankranthi, the movie might hit the screens to the delight of the fans. Sankranti releases are prestigious for Tollywood and Prabhas coming for Sankranti is a hype. The official announcement of the same is, however, awaited.

The Raja Saab Cast

The movie stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saptagiri, and Brahmanandam among others playing key roles.

The Raja Saab Crew

Bankrolled by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab's music is being composed by Thaman S. Karthik Palani is cranking the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

Prabhas' Upcoming Films

The actor is filming for The Rajasaab along with Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. This movie will be released on May 30 this year. In addition, the actor will soon start work on his 25th film with none other than 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.