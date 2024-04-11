The Raja Saab Release Date Update: Prabhas' Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film To Hit Screens On Sankranti 2025?

The
Raja
Saab
Release
Date
Buzz:
Prabhas,
the
pan-India
star
is
all
over
the
country
and
the
world
with
his
exceptional
and
highly
prestigious
lineup
of
exciting
films,
each
bigger
than
the
other.
One
of
his
upcoming
films
is
titled
'The
Raja
Saab,'
under
the
direction
of
Maruthi.
Prabhas'
The
Raja
Saab
With
Director
Maruthi
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
horror-comedy
will
be
the
first
of
its
kind
for
the
actor.
Prabhas'
comedy-timing
is
an
attribute
that
needs
no
introduction
or
approval.
Coming
together
with
director
Maruthi
was
a
shocker
enough;
sparking
excitement
all
the
way.
Maruthi
is
known
for
dark
comedy
films
with
horror
or
thriller
undertones
to
the
story.
The
Rajasaab's
title
reveal
and
first
look
poster
satisfied
the
actor's
fans
and
they
are
now
looking
forward
to
more
updates
from
the
makers.
The
Raja
Saab
Release
Planned
For
Sankranthi
Next
Year?
Going
by
the
available
information,
Prabhas'
The
Rajasaab
which
is
under
the
production
phase
with
filming
in
Hyderabad,
will
be
released
for
Sankranthi
2025.
In
time
right
for
the
biggest
Telugu
festival
of
Sankranthi,
the
movie
might
hit
the
screens
to
the
delight
of
the
fans.
Sankranti
releases
are
prestigious
for
Tollywood
and
Prabhas
coming
for
Sankranti
is
a
hype.
The
official
announcement
of
the
same
is,
however,
awaited.
The
Raja
Saab
Cast
The
movie
stars
Prabhas,
Nidhhi
Agerwal,
Malavika
Mohanan,
Riddhi
Kumar,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Yogi
Babu,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Saptagiri,
and
Brahmanandam
among
others
playing
key
roles.
The
Raja
Saab
Crew
Bankrolled
by
T.G.
Vishwa
Prasad
and
Vivek
Kuchibotla
under
the
People
Media
Factory
banner,
The
Raja
Saab's
music
is
being
composed
by
Thaman
S.
Karthik
Palani
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
is
the
editor.
Prabhas'
Upcoming
Films
The
actor
is
filming
for
The
Rajasaab
along
with
Nag
Ashwin's
directorial
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
featuring
Deepika
Padukone,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Kamal
Haasan.
This
movie
will
be
released
on
May
30
this
year.
In
addition,
the
actor
will
soon
start
work
on
his
25th
film
with
none
other
than
'Animal'
director
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga.