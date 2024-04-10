Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Faces An Embarrassing Situation As Fans Ask Her NOT TO SPEAK; Details Here

Photo Credit:

Fans Ask Anupama Parameswaran NOT TO SPEAK At Tillu Square Success Bash: Tillu Square is the latest sensational blockbuster in Tollywood, which has surpassed the Rs 100 Crore mark worldwide within nine days of its theatrical release, a much-awaited one on March 29. Featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who also wrote the film's story and dialogues along with the screenplay, Tillu Square is the sequel to the 2021 film DJ Tillu. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's female lead and portrays the character of Lilly in a never-seen-before glamorous avatar.

As Anupama, who is now soaking in the success of Tillu Square, her first Rs 100 Crore film, also special to her for various reasons, went up the stage to speak on the occasion, fans seemed impatient. The event's showstopper, Jr NTR had already arrived and fans were waiting with bated breaths to listen to the Young Tiger. When Anupama started to speak, they made noises and gestured that she need not speak.

Anupama, overwhelmed by the reaction started to walk away and informed the show's host Suma about the same. Suma quickly came up to her and asked her to speak about Radhika. However, when Anupama asked if she could speak for two minutes at least, fans again showed no remorse and gestured a big 'NO.' Then she went on to say, "Okay I will speak for a minute. Thank you all for coming here and for all the love. I understand you and your emotions. I will not waste your time. Jr NTR garu thank you so much for coming here today. Trivikram garu, thank you for coming."

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.