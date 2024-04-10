Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Faces An Embarrassing Situation As Fans Ask Her NOT TO SPEAK; Details Here

Fans
Ask
Anupama
Parameswaran
NOT
TO
SPEAK
At
Tillu
Square
Success
Bash:
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
sensational
blockbuster
in
Tollywood,
which
has
surpassed
the
Rs
100
Crore
mark
worldwide
within
nine
days
of
its
theatrical
release,
a
much-awaited
one
on
March
29.
Featuring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
who
also
wrote
the
film's
story
and
dialogues
along
with
the
screenplay,
Tillu
Square
is
the
sequel
to
the
2021
film
DJ
Tillu.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
female
lead
and
portrays
the
character
of
Lilly
in
a
never-seen-before
glamorous
avatar.
Fans
Ask
Anupama
Parameswaran
Not
To
Talk
As
Anupama,
who
is
now
soaking
in
the
success
of
Tillu
Square,
her
first
Rs
100
Crore
film,
also
special
to
her
for
various
reasons,
went
up
the
stage
to
speak
on
the
occasion,
fans
seemed
impatient.
The
event's
showstopper,
Jr
NTR
had
already
arrived
and
fans
were
waiting
with
bated
breaths
to
listen
to
the
Young
Tiger.
When
Anupama
started
to
speak,
they
made
noises
and
gestured
that
she
need
not
speak.
Anupama,
overwhelmed
by
the
reaction
started
to
walk
away
and
informed
the
show's
host
Suma
about
the
same.
Suma
quickly
came
up
to
her
and
asked
her
to
speak
about
Radhika.
However,
when
Anupama
asked
if
she
could
speak
for
two
minutes
at
least,
fans
again
showed
no
remorse
and
gestured
a
big
'NO.'
Then
she
went
on
to
say,
"Okay
I
will
speak
for
a
minute.
Thank
you
all
for
coming
here
and
for
all
the
love.
I
understand
you
and
your
emotions.
I
will
not
waste
your
time.
Jr
NTR
garu
thank
you
so
much
for
coming
here
today.
Trivikram
garu,
thank
you
for
coming."
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.