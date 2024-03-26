Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Opens About Intimate Car Scene; Says It Was Uncomfortable Doing Romance...

Anupama
Parameswaran
Talks
About
Her
Bold
Scenes:
Tollywood's
one
of
the
much-awaited
summer
2024
releases
is
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
sequel
to
the
super
hit
comedy-thriller
DJ
Tillu.
Titled
Tillu
Square,
the
movie
was
written
by
Siddhu
himself
and
was
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
After
several
delays
and
multiple
announcements,
this
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
March
29.
The
popular
sequel's
pre-release
business
is
also
going
to
be
huge
as
the
OTT
rights
of
Tillu
Square
movie
are
secured
for
a
whopping
price
of
Rs
35
Lakh
by
none
other
than
Netflix
India.
The
figure
is
by
far
the
biggest
for
a
medium-range
hero
film
in
Tollywood,
career's
highest
for
Siddu
Jonnalagadda.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady
and
she
unleashed
a
new
side
to
her
by
portraying
a
glamourous
role.
She
was
dressed
appropriately
in
a
bit
of
a
revealing
outfits
as
well
as
shot
for
several
intimate
scenes.
Photo
Credit:
Anupama
Parameswaran
On
Doing
Intimate
Scenes
In
Tillu
Square
Anupama
elaborated,
"Romance
is
not
an
easy
thing
to
execute.
With
a
hundred
people
around
you,
it
is
uncomfortable.
Two
people
being
intimate
is
a
private
moment
and
doing
that
in
front
of
a
unit
is
one
thing.
Everybody
is
talking
about
the
car
sequence.
I
had
two
bruises
on
my
legs
and
knees
with
blue-colour
patches.
To
come
out
of
it
is
difficult.
It
was
a
bad
uncomfortable
situation.
It
is
not
easy.
In
such
a
situation
romance
is
also
very
uncomfortable.
We
have
to
act,
make-believe,
and
execute
the
scene
convincingly.
and
It
is
not
at
all
easy.
For
viewers,
it
looks
like
we
are
enjoying
but
it
is
not
at
all
like
that.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 15:38 [IST]