Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Continues Box Office Rampage

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest dark crime-comedy thriller Tillu Square, sequel to the super hit film DJ Tillu, was released to a thumping response worldwide on March 31. The movie is continuing to rule the box office despite Vijay Deverakonda's latest release The Family Star.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and sealing massive non-theatrical deals, the movie Tillu Square is enjoying a super solid run at the theatres. The movie made over Rs 58 Crore in India and the worldwide collection hit Rs 100 Crore. In the USA, Tillu Square surpassed USD 2.5 Million, a rare feat for a film without stars. The movie is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers(Telugu) in the USA. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.15 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.59 Crore (rough data)

Day 11: Rs 0.02 Crore (to be updated)

Total 11 Days Collection: Rs 58.21 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.