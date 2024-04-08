Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Continues Box Office Rampage

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
11
Prediction:
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
latest
dark
crime-comedy
thriller
Tillu
Square,
sequel
to
the
super
hit
film
DJ
Tillu,
was
released
to
a
thumping
response
worldwide
on
March
31.
The
movie
is
continuing
to
rule
the
box
office
despite
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
release
The
Family
Star.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
In
addition
to
receiving
the
career's
highest
openings
and
sealing
massive
non-theatrical
deals,
the
movie
Tillu
Square
is
enjoying
a
super
solid
run
at
the
theatres.
The
movie
made
over
Rs
58
Crore
in
India
and
the
worldwide
collection
hit
Rs
100
Crore.
In
the
USA,
Tillu
Square
surpassed
USD
2.5
Million,
a
rare
feat
for
a
film
without
stars.
The
movie
is
currently
one
of
the
top
15
highest-grossers(Telugu)
in
the
USA.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
(India)
below.
Day
1:
Rs
11.2
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
10.25
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
11.1
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
6.25
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
4.4
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
3.15
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
2.9
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
2.1
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
3.25
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
3.59
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
11:
Rs
0.02
Crore
(to
be
updated)
Total
11
Days
Collection:
Rs
58.21
Crore
(Approximately)
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.