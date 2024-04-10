Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Steadily Holds Strong

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29. Enacted and written by Siddhu himself, the character of Tillu has a great following, and rightly, directed Mallik Ram ensured to translate Siddhu's vision for Tillu Square on the screen to the T. The movie is a roaring success at the box office and is one of the biggest films of Tollywood in 2024 as it has earned over Rs 100 Crore and is a profitable venture in the overseas as well.

The makers of the film have organized a grand success bash in Hyderabad where Devara star Jr NTR spoke as the chief guest along with writer-director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie set a new record for a non-stars film of medium range.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and sealing massive non-theatrical deals, the movie Tillu Square is enjoying a super solid run at the theatres. The movie made over Rs 63 Crore in India and the worldwide collection hit Rs 100 Crore a couple of days ago. In the USA, Tillu Square surpassed USD 2.5 Million, a rare feat for a film without stars. The movie is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers(Telugu) in the USA and is pushing forward. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.15 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.25 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.59 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.31 Crore

Day 12: Rs 0.11 Crore (rough data)

Day 13: Rs 0.36 Crore (to be updated)

Total 13 Days Collection: Rs 63.36 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.