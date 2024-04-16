Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 18: Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Makes Rs 125 Crore; Is Double Blockbuster

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 18: Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, his latest dark crime-comedy, Tillu Square, a sequel to DJ Tillu hit the screens on March 29 after several delays. The sequel stars Anupama Parameswaran and was directed by Mallik Ram. Tillu Square became a successful film; enthralling film buffs big time with the trademark lines written and delivered by Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Tillu, the character and soul of these two films. The movie is continuing to run super solid in the theatres and exhibitted dominance over Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest release The Family Star from day one of its release on April 5.

Tillu Square Gets A Thumping Response

The movie, which featured almost every character with a new addition to the cast in the sequel was met with immense applause upon the theatrical release worldwide. The 'Star boy' Siddu achieved a rare feat by becoming one of the medium-range heroes to strike gold at the overseas box office with a sequel film without any star image. The movie earned $2.5 Million with the first week of its theatrical release in the Northern part of the USA. In addition, within ten days of the film's release, Tillu Square became the member of Rs 100 Crore.

Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Makes Rs 125 Crore

By the evening of its 18th day in the theatres worldwide, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's comedy film surpassed the Rs 125 Crore mark, as stated the film's producers. Check out the tweet here.

The double Blockbuster #TilluSquare has reached a new landmark, grossing over 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐑 at the worldwide box office! 🔥



Thanks to you all for giving us such a huge blockbuster success and the next one will be even bigger & better! ❤️‍🔥💥



STAR 🌟 BOY #Siddu @anupamahere… pic.twitter.com/ZK1mgwuoXD — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 16, 2024

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.