Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 18: Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Makes Rs 125 Crore; Is Double Blockbuster

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18:
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
his
latest
dark
crime-comedy,
Tillu
Square,
a
sequel
to
DJ
Tillu
hit
the
screens
on
March
29
after
several
delays.
The
sequel
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran
and
was
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
Tillu
Square
became
a
successful
film;
enthralling
film
buffs
big
time
with
the
trademark
lines
written
and
delivered
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
as
Tillu,
the
character
and
soul
of
these
two
films.
The
movie
is
continuing
to
run
super
solid
in
the
theatres
and
exhibitted
dominance
over
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur's
latest
release
The
Family
Star
from
day
one
of
its
release
on
April
5.
Tillu
Square
Gets
A
Thumping
Response
The
movie,
which
featured
almost
every
character
with
a
new
addition
to
the
cast
in
the
sequel
was
met
with
immense
applause
upon
the
theatrical
release
worldwide.
The
'Star
boy'
Siddu
achieved
a
rare
feat
by
becoming
one
of
the
medium-range
heroes
to
strike
gold
at
the
overseas
box
office
with
a
sequel
film
without
any
star
image.
The
movie
earned
$2.5
Million
with
the
first
week
of
its
theatrical
release
in
the
Northern
part
of
the
USA.
In
addition,
within
ten
days
of
the
film's
release,
Tillu
Square
became
the
member
of
Rs
100
Crore.
Siddu
Jonnalagadda's
Film
Makes
Rs
125
Crore
By
the
evening
of
its
18th
day
in
the
theatres
worldwide,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
comedy
film
surpassed
the
Rs
125
Crore
mark,
as
stated
the
film's
producers.
Check
out
the
tweet
here.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.