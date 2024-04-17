Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Continues Solid Run

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda cannot be differentiated from his character Tillu, who has come to be known after the popular character that made him 'Star Boy.' Titled Tillu Square, the sequel to his 2021 film 'DJ Tillu,' hit the screens amid sky-high expectations on March 29, after several postponements.

Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is an out-and-out entertainer with typical Tillu characterization that tickles the funny bones. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead in the sequel, the movie is now one of the highly successful Telugu films with a worldwide gross of over Rs 125 Crore plus.

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and becoming the fastest Rs 100 Crore film for a non-star hero category, the movie Tillu Square is enjoying a super solid run at the theatres as it nears completion of four full weeks.

In the USA, Tillu Square surpassed USD 2.9 Million, a rare feat, again thanks to the character of Tillu, Siddhu's brainchild. Tillu Square is about to set a record by crossing the USD 3 Million mark soon. The movie is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers(Telugu) in the USA and is pushing forward. In addition, Tillu Square earned a box office collection of over Rs 125.2 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.55 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.4 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.5 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 13: Rs 1.4 Crore

Day 14: Rs 2.05 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.65 Crore

Day 16: Rs 2 Crore

Day 17: Rs 1.8 Crore

Day 18: Rs 0.77 Crore

Day 19: Rs 0.85 Crore (rough data)

Day 20: (to be updated)

Total 19 Days Collection: Rs 75.72 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.