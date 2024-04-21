Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Continues Good Run

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
24
Prediction:
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
latest
crime-comedy
drama
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
crime-comedy
drama
which
won
critical
acclaim
and
much
appreciation
after
its
much-awaited
and
delayed
theatrical
release
on
March
29.
Starring
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead,
the
movie,
written
by
Siddhu
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram
created
wonders
at
the
box
office.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
Following
the
episode
of
Radhika,
Tillu
opens
an
event
management
company
named
'Tillu
Events,'
run
with
the
help
of
his
parents
and
friends.
At
one
party,
he
meets
Lily,
who
quickly
warms
up
to
Tillu.
She
becomes
pregnant
and
Tillu
agrees
to
marry
her.
On
Tillu's
birthday
again,
Lily
tells
him
that
Rohit
is
her
brother
and
they
are
going
to
look
after
him.
She
takes
Tillu
to
the
place
where
he
was
earlier
buried.
As
Tillu
tries
to
escape,
all
hell
breaks
loose.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
In
addition
to
receiving
the
career's
highest
openings
and
becoming
the
fastest
Rs
100
Crore
film
for
a
non-star
hero
category,
the
movie
Tillu
Square
is
enjoying
a
super
solid
run
at
the
theatres
as
it
nears
completion
of
four
full
weeks.
In
the
USA,
Tillu
Square
is
about
to
touch
USD
3
Million
and
is
currently
one
of
the
top
15
highest-grossers
(Telugu)
in
the
USA
and
is
pushing
forward.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
earned
a
box
office
collection
of
over
Rs
126
Crore.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
(India)
below.
Day
1:
Rs
11.7
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
10.65
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
11.55
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
6.45
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
4.4
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
3.35
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
2.9
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
2.1
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
3.4
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
3.5
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
1.5
Crore
Day
12:
Rs
3.7
Crore
Day
13:
Rs
1.4
Crore
Day
14:
Rs
2.05
Crore
Day
15:
Rs
1.65
Crore
Day
16:
Rs
2
Crore
Day
17:
Rs
1.8
Crore
Day
18:
Rs
0.77
Crore
Day
19:
Rs
0.85
Crore
Day
20:
Rs
0.75
Crore
Day
21:
Rs
0.45
Crore
Day
22:
Rs
0.46
Crore
Day
23:
Rs
0.6
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
24:
Rs
0.05
Crore(to
be
updated)
Total
24
Days
Collection:
Rs
77.66
Crore
(Approximately)
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.