Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Mallik Ram's Film Continues Run Days Before OTT Release

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Tollywood's one of the most-awaited summer 2024 release is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square. The movie opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29 to a thumping response and positive reviews, making it one of the biggest and highest grosser of the year. After almost a month of its nonstop theatrical run successfully, the movie is going to hit the OTT platform Netflix this week.



Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and becoming the fastest Rs 100 Crore film for a non-star hero category, the movie Tillu Square is enjoying a super solid run at the theatres as it nears completion of four full weeks.

In the USA, Tillu Square is about to touch USD 3 Million and is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers (Telugu) in the USA and is pushing forward. In addition, Tillu Square earned a box office collection of over Rs 126 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.55 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.4 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.5 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 13: Rs 1.4 Crore

Day 14: Rs 2.05 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.65 Crore

Day 16: Rs 2 Crore

Day 17: Rs 1.8 Crore

Day 18: Rs 0.77 Crore

Day 19: Rs 0.85 Crore

Day 20: Rs 0.75 Crore

Day 21: Rs 0.45 Crore

Day 22: Rs 0.46 Crore

Day 23: Rs 0.6 Crore

Day 24: Rs 0.68 Crore (rough data)

Day 25: Rs (to be updated)

Total 24 Days Collection: Rs 78.33 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.