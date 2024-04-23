Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Comedy Film's Domination Continues

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is the latest dark crime-comedy drama which was released on March 29 amid high expectations. The movie starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens to a thumping and highly positive reviews by the fans and critics alike. A sequel to DJ Tillu, Tillu Square is now a bigger blockbuster commercially as well.

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

Tillu Square is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's career's biggest hit and also set a record in Tollywood similar to that of Teja Sajja's HanuMan, by earning a mammoth at the box office with no stars as cast. With just a couple of days away from its much-awaited OTT debut on Netflix, the movie Tillu Square is continuing to dominate the Tollywood box office, adding to the fact that there are no big films around the corner.

In the USA, Tillu Square is about to touch USD 3 Million and is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers (Telugu) in the USA and is pushing forward. In addition, Tillu Square earned a box office collection of over Rs 126 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.55 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.4 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.5 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 13: Rs 1.4 Crore

Day 14: Rs 2.05 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.65 Crore

Day 16: Rs 2 Crore

Day 17: Rs 1.8 Crore

Day 18: Rs 0.77 Crore

Day 19: Rs 0.85 Crore

Day 20: Rs 0.75 Crore

Day 21: Rs 0.45 Crore

Day 22: Rs 0.46 Crore

Day 23: Rs 0.6 Crore

Day 24: Rs 0.68 Crore

Day 25: Rs 0.48 Crore (rough data)

Day 26: Rs 0.04 Crore (to be updated)

Total 26 Days Collection: Rs 78.85 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.