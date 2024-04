Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama's Film Enjoys Good Run Ahead Of OTT Debut

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Prediction: Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu, finally arrived on the big screens worldwide amid great enthusiasm. The movie which was directed by Mallik Ram was opened across theatres on March 29 to no competition and won big bucks, acclaim, and appreciation.

Touted to be a dark crime-comedy drama, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead character and will have another sequel to it titled Tillu Cube. The movie is going to stream on Netflix on April 26, and is continuing to run in theatres.

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

In the USA, Tillu Square is about to touch USD 3 Million and is currently one of the top 15 highest-grossers (Telugu) in the USA and is pushing forward. In addition, Tillu Square earned a box office collection of over Rs 126 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.55 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.45 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.9 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.1 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.4 Crore

Day 10: Rs 3.5 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 13: Rs 1.4 Crore

Day 14: Rs 2.05 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.65 Crore

Day 16: Rs 2 Crore

Day 17: Rs 1.8 Crore

Day 18: Rs 0.77 Crore

Day 19: Rs 0.85 Crore

Day 20: Rs 0.75 Crore

Day 21: Rs 0.45 Crore

Day 22: Rs 0.46 Crore

Day 23: Rs 0.6 Crore

Day 24: Rs 0.68 Crore

Day 25: Rs 0.48 Crore

Day 26: Rs 0.45 Crore (rough data)

Day 27: Rs 0.04 (to be updated)

Total 27 Days Collection: Rs 79.03 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.