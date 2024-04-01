Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: This Comedy-Thriller Enjoys A SUPER SOLID Opening Weekend

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction:
Tillu
Square,
the
hyped
sequel
to
DJ
Tillu,
written
and
enacted
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
hit
the
screens
amid
sky-high
expectations
on
March
29.
The
sequel
featured
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
and
was
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
Tillu
Square
opened
to
positive
reviews
and
having
no
competition
at
the
box
office
made
Tillu
Square's
collections
epic.
In
addition
to
receiving
the
career's
highest
openings
and
sealing
massive
non-theatrical
deals,
the
movie
Tillu
Square
enjoyed
a
super
solid
opening
weekend.
It
was
estimated
to
have
earned
about
Rs
32.51
Crore.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
(India)
below.
Day
1:
Rs
11.2
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
10.25
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
11.06
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
4:
Rs
0.01
Crore
(to
be
updated)
Total
4
Days
Collection:
Rs
32.52
Crore
(Approximately)
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 9:16 [IST]