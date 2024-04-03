Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Continues Solid Performance

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Tollywood's much-awaited summer 2024 release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29. Enacted and written by Siddhu himself, the character of Tillu has a great following, and rightly, directed Mallik Ram ensured to translate Siddhu's vision for Tillu Square on the screen. The movie is a roaring success at the overseas as well as Indian box offices.

Tillu Square has joined the remarkable $ 2 Million USD club and surpassed a total Gross of $ 2.150,008 (North America). Tillu Square movie is a blockbuster success and it had collected about Rs 80 Crore worldwide by the end of its five full days at the ticket counters. Siddhu's film succeeded in achieving the break-even target within the opening weekend.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and sealing massive non-theatrical deals, the movie Tillu Square enjoyed a super solid opening weekend. It was estimated to have earned about Rs 43 Crore in India. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.56 Crore (rough data)

Day 6: Rs (to be updated)

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 43.36 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.