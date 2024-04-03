Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Continues Solid Performance

Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Tollywood's
much-awaited
summer
2024
release,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
sequel
to
the
super
hit
comedy-thriller
DJ
Tillu
titled
Tillu
Square
opened
on
the
big
screen
worldwide
on
March
29.
Enacted
and
written
by
Siddhu
himself,
the
character
of
Tillu
has
a
great
following,
and
rightly,
directed
Mallik
Ram
ensured
to
translate
Siddhu's
vision
for
Tillu
Square
on
the
screen.
The
movie
is
a
roaring
success
at
the
overseas
as
well
as
Indian
box
offices.
Tillu
Square
has
joined
the
remarkable
$
2
Million
USD
club
and
surpassed
a
total
Gross
of
$
2.150,008
(North
America).
Tillu
Square
movie
is
a
blockbuster
success
and
it
had
collected
about
Rs
80
Crore
worldwide
by
the
end
of
its
five
full
days
at
the
ticket
counters.
Siddhu's
film
succeeded
in
achieving
the
break-even
target
within
the
opening
weekend.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
In
addition
to
receiving
the
career's
highest
openings
and
sealing
massive
non-theatrical
deals,
the
movie
Tillu
Square
enjoyed
a
super
solid
opening
weekend.
It
was
estimated
to
have
earned
about
Rs
43
Crore
in
India.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
(India)
below.
Day
1:
Rs
11.2
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
10.25
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
11.1
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
6.25
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
4.56
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
6:
Rs
(to
be
updated)
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
43.36
Crore
(Approximately)
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.