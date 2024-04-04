Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Sets A Record; To Earn Rs 100 Crore

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Titled Tillu Square, the most awaited sequel to DJ Tillu featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda is shaking the box office. Written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram, the movie which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens worldwide on March 29 amid high expectations. The movie was met with positive reviews by fans and critics alike.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and sealing massive non-theatrical deals, the movie Tillu Square enjoyed a super solid opening weekend. It was estimated to have earned about Rs 47 Crore in India and made over 91 Crore worldwide within six days of its theatrical release. The movie is now about to touch Rs 100 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Day 1: Rs 11.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 4.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 3.15 Crore (rough data)

Day 7: Rs 1.02 Crore (to be updated)

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 47.37 Crore

(Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.