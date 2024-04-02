Tillu Square Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Dark Comedy-Thriller Joins $ 2 Million Club In The USA; Details

Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
Tillu
Square
Joins
$
2
Million
Club:
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
dark
crime-comedy
drama
which
was
released
to
positive
reviews
by
the
fans
and
critics
of
the
movie,
on
March
29.
Tillu
Square
became
a
successful
film;
enthralling
film
buffs
big
time
with
the
trademark
lines
written
and
delivered
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
as
Tillu,
the
soul
of
these
two
films.
Amid
high
expectations,
the
movie
starring
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
hit
the
screens
on
March
29
to
a
thumping
response.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Joins
$
2
Million
USD
Club
The
movie
achieved
the
break-even
target
within
three
days
and
is
having
a
great
run
at
the
theatres.
It
is
close
to
earning
Rs
50
Crore
at
the
box
office
in
India.
The
unit
of
Tillu
Square
is
on
cloud
nine
as
their
efforts
paid
off
massively
both
before
and
after
the
release.
The
USA
premieres
which
began
on
a
positive
note
continued
with
raving
reviews
making
Tillu
Square
enter
the
$
2
Million
club,
the
quickest
for
a
non-star
category
regional
film.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 20:12 [IST]