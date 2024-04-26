Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After Its OTT Debut On Netflix

Tillu
Square
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
OTT
Debut:
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
hyped
sequel
to
DJ
Tillu,
Tillu
Square
finally
hit
the
screens
amid
sky-high
expectations.
The
movie
was
released
in
Telugu
all
over
the
world
on
March
29.
Featuring
Anupama
Parameswaran
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar,
Tillu
Square
was
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
The
movie
became
one
of
the
highest-grossers
and
a
super
hit
film
in
2024
so
far.
For
a
non-star
and
regional
film,
Tillu
Square
emerged
into
a
successful
and
cult
movie.
The
makers
are
now
working
on
its
sequel
titled
'Tillu
Cube.'
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
Immediately
after
Siddhu
JOnnalagadda's
film
hit
the
OTT
platform
Netflix,
Tillu
Square
full
movie
got
leaked
online
in
HD
for
free
download.
The
movie
fell
prey
to
the
rampant
and
deep-rooted
piracy
mafia
and
websites
that
thrive
on
piracy
content.
The
entire
content
of
Tillu
Square
movie
was
copied
and
shared
it
on
the
internet
in
the
form
of
links.
These
links
are
now
available
freely
for
the
users
to
watch
and
download.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 9:23 [IST]