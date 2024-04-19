Tillu Square OTT Release Date Fixed: When & Where To Watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Super Hit Latest Crime-Comedy

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square OTT Date On Netflix Announced: Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, Tillu Square is the latest crime-comedy drama written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram. The movie which was released amid decent expectations turned out to be one of the highly successful Tollywood films of the year. The movie is continuing to run in the theatres even after three solid weeks after it hit the screens on March 29.

Tillu Square became a super successful blockbuster by making over Rs 125.5 Crore at the worldwide box office and continuing its super hold at the Telugu theatres. The movie is back in the headlines again for its OTT release date announcement.

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

Netflix Announces Tillu Square OTT Release Date

As per the official information, Netflix OTT platform announced the digital streaming debut of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran's latest crime-comedy, a super blockbuster titled 'Tillu Square.' The movie will be available for the subscribers from April 26. Check out the tweet below.

Blockbuster #TilluSquare will be streaming from NETFLIX on Apr 26. pic.twitter.com/XaQhNj5PN5 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 19, 2024

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.