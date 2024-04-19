Tillu Square OTT Release Date Fixed: When & Where To Watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Super Hit Latest Crime-Comedy

Tillu
Square
OTT
Date
On
Netflix
Announced:
Starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
in
the
lead
roles,
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
crime-comedy
drama
written
by
Siddhu
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram.
The
movie
which
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
highly
successful
Tollywood
films
of
the
year.
The
movie
is
continuing
to
run
in
the
theatres
even
after
three
solid
weeks
after
it
hit
the
screens
on
March
29.
Tillu
Square
became
a
super
successful
blockbuster
by
making
over
Rs
125.5
Crore
at
the
worldwide
box
office
and
continuing
its
super
hold
at
the
Telugu
theatres.
The
movie
is
back
in
the
headlines
again
for
its
OTT
release
date
announcement.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
Following
the
episode
of
Radhika,
Tillu
opens
an
event
management
company
named
'Tillu
Events,'
run
with
the
help
of
his
parents
and
friends.
At
one
party,
he
meets
Lily,
who
quickly
warms
up
to
Tillu.
She
becomes
pregnant
and
Tillu
agrees
to
marry
her.
On
Tillu's
birthday
again,
Lily
tells
him
that
Rohit
is
her
brother
and
they
are
going
to
look
after
him.
She
takes
Tillu
to
the
place
where
he
was
earlier
buried.
As
Tillu
tries
to
escape,
all
hell
breaks
loose.
Netflix
Announces
Tillu
Square
OTT
Release
Date
As
per
the
official
information,
Netflix
OTT
platform
announced
the
digital
streaming
debut
of
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran's
latest
crime-comedy,
a
super
blockbuster
titled
'Tillu
Square.'
The
movie
will
be
available
for
the
subscribers
from
April
26.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.