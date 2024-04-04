Tillu Square OTT Release Date & Time: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Blockbuster Film To Stream Early On Netflix? Deets

Tillu
Square
To
Stream
Early
On
Netflix?
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
dark
crime-comedy
drama
which
was
released
on
March
29
amid
high
expectations.
The
movie
starring
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
hit
the
screens
to
a
thumping
and
highly
positive
reviews
by
fans
and
critics
alike.
Siddhu's
superhit
sequel
to
DJ
Tillu
is
now
a
bigger
blockbuster
commercially
as
well.
The
movie
had
earned
over
Rs
91
Crore
worldwide
within
six
days
and
is
now
ready
to
enter
the
Rs
100
Crore
club
by
its
seventh
day
at
the
box
office.
For
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
this
is
a
record
and
on
top,
for
a
tier
2
hero
of
Tollywood,
Tillu
Square
movie
is
going
to
etch
a
record.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
Even
before
the
film
hit
the
screens,
the
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
by
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
for
a
massive
sum
of
Rs
35
Crore.
This
OTT
deal
for
Tillu
Square
made
headlines
earlier
and
as
per
the
latest
update,
Tillu
Square
might
soon
start
streaming
in
April.
Reports
suggest
that
Tillu
Square
will
debut
on
OTT
on
April
26
and
this
date
could
be
final.
However,
this
is
just
a
rumour
and
the
official
statement
is
awaited.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.