Tillu Square OTT Release Date & Time: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Blockbuster Film To Stream Early On Netflix? Deets

Tillu Square To Stream Early On Netflix?

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is the latest dark crime-comedy drama which was released on March 29 amid high expectations. The movie starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens to a thumping and highly positive reviews by fans and critics alike.

Siddhu's superhit sequel to DJ Tillu is now a bigger blockbuster commercially as well. The movie had earned over Rs 91 Crore worldwide within six days and is now ready to enter the Rs 100 Crore club by its seventh day at the box office. For Siddhu Jonnalagadda, this is a record and on top, for a tier 2 hero of Tollywood, Tillu Square movie is going to etch a record.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square OTT Release Date & Time

Even before the film hit the screens, the movie's digital streaming rights were secured by the OTT giant Netflix for a massive sum of Rs 35 Crore. This OTT deal for Tillu Square made headlines earlier and as per the latest update, Tillu Square might soon start streaming in April. Reports suggest that Tillu Square will debut on OTT on April 26 and this date could be final. However, this is just a rumour and the official statement is awaited.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.