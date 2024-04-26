Tillu Square OTT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Much-Awaited Film Finally Debuts On Netflix

Tillu
Square
Drops
On
Netflix
Making
A
Grand
OTT
Debut:
Tollywood's
much-awaited
summer
2024
release,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
sequel
to
the
super
hit
comedy-thriller
DJ
Tillu
titled
Tillu
Square
opened
on
the
big
screen
worldwide
on
March
29.
Enacted
and
written
by
Siddhu
himself,
the
character
of
Tillu
has
a
great
following.
Directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
Tillu
Square
is
a
delight
on
the
screen.
The
movie
is
a
roaring
success
at
the
overseas
as
well
as
Indian
box
offices,
making
it
one
of
the
highly-successful
films
of
Tollywood
in
2024.
Tillu
Square
Debuts
On
Netflix,
Finally
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
latest
crime-comedy
thriller
Tillu
Square
registered
a
humongous
success
at
the
box
office
after
the
release
and
the
movie
is
in
fact
continuing
to
screen
at
some
of
the
theatres
across
the
two
Telugu
states.
Ever
since
it
was
released
on
March
29,
the
following
festivals,
weekends,
and
summer
vacation
added
to
the
film's
successful
run.
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur's
'The
Fmaily
Star,'
which
was
released
a
week
after
Tillu
Square
fell
flat
at
the
box
office
immediately,
allowing
Tillu
to
spin
his
magic.
The
movie
made
its
much-awaited
OTT
debut
on
OTT
giant
Netflix
on
April
26,
as
announced.
Fans
of
the
actors,
and
film
buffs
have
started
taking
advantage
of
their
subscription
immediately.
The
movie
is
laced
with
typical
Tillu-ish
comedy
and
one-liners.
It
was
a
feast
to
watch
and
laugh
out
loud
at
the
comedy
the
film
offers,
which
was
the
biggest
reasons
for
its
success.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
In
addition,
Tillu
Square
also
has
Murali
Sharma,
Prince
Cecil,
Udhav
Raju,
Raj
Tirandasu,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Brahmaji,
Kireeti
Damaraju,
and
Narra
Srinivas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Neha
Shetty,
the
female
lead
of
DJ
Tillu
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
sequel.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.