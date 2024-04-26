Tillu Square OTT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Much-Awaited Film Finally Debuts On Netflix

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Drops On Netflix Making A Grand OTT Debut: Tollywood's much-awaited summer 2024 release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29. Enacted and written by Siddhu himself, the character of Tillu has a great following. Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is a delight on the screen. The movie is a roaring success at the overseas as well as Indian box offices, making it one of the highly-successful films of Tollywood in 2024.

Tillu Square Debuts On Netflix, Finally

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest crime-comedy thriller Tillu Square registered a humongous success at the box office after the release and the movie is in fact continuing to screen at some of the theatres across the two Telugu states.

Ever since it was released on March 29, the following festivals, weekends, and summer vacation added to the film's successful run. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's 'The Fmaily Star,' which was released a week after Tillu Square fell flat at the box office immediately, allowing Tillu to spin his magic.

The movie made its much-awaited OTT debut on OTT giant Netflix on April 26, as announced. Fans of the actors, and film buffs have started taking advantage of their subscription immediately. The movie is laced with typical Tillu-ish comedy and one-liners. It was a feast to watch and laugh out loud at the comedy the film offers, which was the biggest reasons for its success.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.