Tillu Square Release Trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Crime-Comedy Glimpse Out On March 27

Tillu Square Release Trailer Release Date: Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel to the super hit crime-comedy, DJ Tillu, is finally going to hit the screens on March 29. The movie was written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Mallik Ram directed the movie. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the entire team of Tillu Square is involved in a slew of interviews and promotions. The makers also are going to organize a pre-release event on March 27 in Hyderabad in a closed auditorium.

Tillu Square's digital streaming rights also fetched profits for the makers as Netflix India bagged the rights for a decent price.

When the theatrical trailer was released, fans went into a tizzy after seeing a new side of Anupama Parameswaran. She went all out and did a glamorous role for the first time. The actress also shot steamy intimate scenes, which hurt her ardent fans. The expectations rose manifold after the trailer.

Theatrical Release Trailer Out On March 27

The makers are going to increase the buzz around Tillu Square because of the upcoming release day. In addition to the interesting trailer that was released recently, a new release trailer was planned. The new trailer will drop on March 27.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.