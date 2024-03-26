Tillu Square Release Trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Crime-Comedy Glimpse Out On March 27

Tillu
Square
Release
Trailer
Release
Date:
Tillu
Square,
the
hyped
and
much-awaited
sequel
to
the
super
hit
crime-comedy,
DJ
Tillu,
is
finally
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
29.
The
movie
was
written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Mallik
Ram
directed
the
movie.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady
and
will
be
seen
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
entire
team
of
Tillu
Square
is
involved
in
a
slew
of
interviews
and
promotions.
The
makers
also
are
going
to
organize
a
pre-release
event
on
March
27
in
Hyderabad
in
a
closed
auditorium.
Tillu
Square's
digital
streaming
rights
also
fetched
profits
for
the
makers
as
Netflix
India
bagged
the
rights
for
a
decent
price.
When
the
theatrical
trailer
was
released,
fans
went
into
a
tizzy
after
seeing
a
new
side
of
Anupama
Parameswaran.
She
went
all
out
and
did
a
glamorous
role
for
the
first
time.
The
actress
also
shot
steamy
intimate
scenes,
which
hurt
her
ardent
fans.
The
expectations
rose
manifold
after
the
trailer.
Theatrical
Release
Trailer
Out
On
March
27
The
makers
are
going
to
increase
the
buzz
around
Tillu
Square
because
of
the
upcoming
release
day.
In
addition
to
the
interesting
trailer
that
was
released
recently,
a
new
release
trailer
was
planned.
The
new
trailer
will
drop
on
March
27.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 16:05 [IST]