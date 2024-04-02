Tillu Square Sequel Tillu Cube Update: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Spills Beans On Characterization Of 'T-Man,' Deets

Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
About
Tillu
Cube:
Tillu
Square,
the
hyped
and
much-awaited
sequel
to
the
super
hit
crime-comedy,
DJ
Tillu,
finally
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
March
29
to
a
thumping
response.
The
movie
was
written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Mallik
Ram
directed
it
with
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
leading
lady.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
Tillu
Square
is
roaring
at
the
box
office
with
no
competition
around
and
the
content
receiving
applause.
The
movie
has
already
made
stellar
figures
at
the
box
office
in
India
and
overseas
within
the
first
three
days
of
its
release.
Tillu
Square
is
poised
to
surpass
Rs
50
Crore
worldwide
besides
a
little
drop
in
collection
on
the
first
Monday.
The
movie
also
achieved
the
break-even
quickly,
becoming
an
instant
hit
in
Tollywood.
Tillu
Square's
digital
streaming
rights
also
fetched
profits
for
the
makers
as
Netflix
India
bagged
the
rights
for
a
massive
price
of
Rs
35
lakh.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Cube
Update
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
who
already
confirmed
the
sequel
to
Tillu
Square
recently
spoke
about
his
epic
character
Tillu.
For
the
sequel,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
has
plans
to
elevate
the
character
of
Tillu
into
a
T-Man,
a
superhero.
He
wants
to
add
an
exciting
element
to
the
franchise
and
he
has
already
begun
writing
for
it,
reportedly.
With
this
update
coming
out
about
Tillu
Cube
aka
the
threequel,
fans
of
the
franchise,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
performance,
and
the
genre
have
pinned
hopes
on
the
film.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 18:10 [IST]