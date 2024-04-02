Tillu Square Sequel Tillu Cube Update: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Spills Beans On Characterization Of 'T-Man,' Deets

Photo Credit:

Siddhu Jonnalagadda About Tillu Cube: Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel to the super hit crime-comedy, DJ Tillu, finally going to hit the screens on March 29 to a thumping response. The movie was written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Mallik Ram directed it with Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady.

Upon its theatrical release, Tillu Square is roaring at the box office with no competition around and the content receiving applause. The movie has already made stellar figures at the box office in India and overseas within the first three days of its release. Tillu Square is poised to surpass Rs 50 Crore worldwide besides a little drop in collection on the first Monday. The movie also achieved the break-even quickly, becoming an instant hit in Tollywood. Tillu Square's digital streaming rights also fetched profits for the makers as Netflix India bagged the rights for a massive price of Rs 35 lakh.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Cube Update

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who already confirmed the sequel to Tillu Square recently spoke about his epic character Tillu. For the sequel, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has plans to elevate the character of Tillu into a T-Man, a superhero. He wants to add an exciting element to the franchise and he has already begun writing for it, reportedly. With this update coming out about Tillu Cube aka the threequel, fans of the franchise, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's performance, and the genre have pinned hopes on the film.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.