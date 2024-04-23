Vijay Deverakonda Attends His Security Guard's Wedding; VIRAL Video Makes Fans Dub Actor 'Humble & Great'

Vijay
Deverkonda
Attends
His
Security
Guard's
Wedding:
Telugu
actor
Vijay
Deverkonda
has
once
again
left
fans
drooling
all
over
him.
The
actor's
photo
where
he
attended
his
security
guard's
wedding
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Appearing
in
the
most
subtle
way
possible,
Deverkonda
did
not
hesitate
even
a
bit
to
attend
one
of
his
bouncers'
wedding.
Several
videos
on
social
media
is
circulating
where
the
actor
is
seen
wishing
best
of
luck
to
his
security
guard.
Deverkonda
who
is
often
dubbed
as
the
most
humbled
actor
has
once
again
proved
everyone
correct.
Vijay
Deverkonda
caught
everyone's
attention
as
he
attended
his
bouncer's
post-wedding
ceremonies.
Wearing
a
blue
colored
shirt
and
brown
colored
pants
and
a
yellow
colored
beanie
cap,
Deverkonda
came
to
the
post-wedding
function.
In
the
most
humbled
way,
Deverkonda
accepted
his
bounder's
family's
warm
welcome.
He
then
went
ahead
to
greet
the
newlywed
couple.
The
actor
even
posed
holding
a
sword
in
his
hands.
The
video
where
Deverkonda
is
greeting
the
newly
wed
and
accepting
the
warm
welcome
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Deverkonda
did
not
attend
his
bouncer's
post-wedding
function
along,
he
was
accompanied
by
his
parents
as
well
As
Deverkonda's
photos
and
videos
went
viral
on
social
media,
an
Instagram
fan
commented,
"Such
a
humble
actor
he
is!" Another
claimed,
"Respect."
One
wrote,
"Vijay
respect
button"
A
fan
commented,
"Love
you
sir."
One
dubbed
the
actor,
"South
actors
are
so
humble
and
great."
Another
fan
wondered,
"Vijay
devara
konda
ki
kabh
honge
shadi."
One
praised
the
actor,
"He's
so
down
to
earth."
Vijay
Deverkonda
is
best
known
for
his
movies
like
Arjun
Varma,
Geetha
Govindam,
Kushi,
Arjun
Reddy,
and
Liger.
He
is
recently
been
promoting
Family
Star
along
with
Mrunal
Thakur
on
social
media.
The
upcoming
movie
that
Deverkonda
has
signed
for
is
VD12
by
Gautham
Tinnanuri.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 18:22 [IST]