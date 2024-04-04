Vijay Deverakonda Ready to Invest ₹200 Crore in a New Film Venture

Vijay
Deverakonda,
during
a
recent
promotional
event
for
the
movie
Geethanjali,
mentioned
he
would
offer
Rs
200
Crore
rupees
for
a
project,
indicating
the
significant
investment
he's
willing
to
make.
Kona
Venkat,
a
writer
and
producer
present
at
the
event,
shared
his
excitement
about
the
sequel
to
Jr
NTR's
successful
movie
Adhurs,
which
was
directed
by
V.V.
Vinayak.
He
expressed
his
determination
to
have
Tarak
(NTR)
on
board
for
Adhurs
2,
even
joking
about
going
to
the
extent
of
staging
a
hunger
strike
outside
Tarak's
house
to
convince
him.
Specifically,
his
association
with
the
film
Adhurs
was
highlighted,
praising
NTR's
unparalleled
role
as
a
priest.
His
performance
was
lauded
for
its
unique
expressions
and
dialogue
delivery,
which
were
described
as
unmatched
by
anyone
else
in
the
industry.
Another
intriguing
piece
of
news
involved
Shahrukh
Khan’s
son,
who
is
reportedly
dating
a
Telugu
actress
known
for
her
work
with
Sai
Dharam
Tej.
This
relationship
has
caught
the
attention
of
many,
adding
a
layer
of
interest
to
the
connections
between
Bollywood
and
the
Telugu
film
industry.
The
discussions
around
these
topics
showcase
the
intertwining
relationships
and
projects
that
bring
together
talents
from
different
cinema
spheres.