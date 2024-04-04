Vijay Deverakonda Ready to Invest ₹200 Crore in a New Film Venture

Vijay Deverakonda, during a recent promotional event for the movie Geethanjali, mentioned he would offer Rs 200 Crore rupees for a project, indicating the significant investment he's willing to make. Kona Venkat, a writer and producer present at the event, shared his excitement about the sequel to Jr NTR's successful movie Adhurs, which was directed by V.V. Vinayak. He expressed his determination to have Tarak (NTR) on board for Adhurs 2, even joking about going to the extent of staging a hunger strike outside Tarak's house to convince him.

Specifically, his association with the film Adhurs was highlighted, praising NTR's unparalleled role as a priest. His performance was lauded for its unique expressions and dialogue delivery, which were described as unmatched by anyone else in the industry.

Another intriguing piece of news involved Shahrukh Khan’s son, who is reportedly dating a Telugu actress known for her work with Sai Dharam Tej. This relationship has caught the attention of many, adding a layer of interest to the connections between Bollywood and the Telugu film industry. The discussions around these topics showcase the intertwining relationships and projects that bring together talents from different cinema spheres.