Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star Special Premieres Planned For Media & Their Entire Families

The
Family
Star
Special
Premieres
For
Media
&
Their
Families:
Vijay
Deverakonda
joined
hands
with
his
'Geetha
Govindam'
director
Parasuram
Petla
in
hope
of
a
massive
hit
that
pushes
him
back
on
track.
The
movie
is
a
romantic
family
entertainer
featuring
Mrunal
Thakur
in
the
female
lead's
character.
The
movie
is
ready
to
open
for
the
audiences
worldwide
on
April
5.
With
this
epic
combination
coming
together
again,
coupled
with
the
success
streak
Mrunal
Thakur
is
enjoying
right
now
in
Tollywood,
all
eyes
are
set
on
'The
Family
Star'
movie.
The
film's
theatrical
trailer
which
was
released
recently
gained
a
decent
response
in
general
from
the
movie
lovers;
fans
expressed
mixed
reactions.
Nonetheless,
there
are
high
expectations
on
this
family
drama,
which
has
its
entire
music
composed
by
Gopi
Sundar.
The
film's
songs
were
already
chartbusters.
The
Family
Star
Special
Premieres
For
Media
Personnel
&
Families
Ahead
of
the
film's
grand
theatrical
release,
producer
of
the
movie
Dil
Raju
has
decided
to
organize
a
special
premiere
for
the
media.
While
this
is
and
has
been
a
regular
phenomenon,
this
time,
the
makers
of
The
Family
Star
wanted
to
make
it
extra
special
for
their
families
as
well.
Reportedly,
the
special
premieres
of
Vijay
Deverakonda-Mrunal
Thakur's
The
Family
Star
will
be
happening
in
Hyderabad
on
April
4,
followed
by
a
get-together.
Family
Star
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vasuki,
Abhinaya,
Jabardasth
Ramprasad,
Marissa
Rose
Gorden,
and
Ajay
Ghosh
among
others
as
pivotal
characters.
Family
Star
Crew
Funded
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner,
Family
Star
is
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
K
U
Mohanan
is
working
as
the
cinematographer
and
Marthand
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
as
the
film's
editor.