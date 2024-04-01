Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star Special Premieres Planned For Media & Their Entire Families

Photo Credit:

The Family Star Special Premieres For Media & Their Families: Vijay Deverakonda joined hands with his 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla in hope of a massive hit that pushes him back on track. The movie is a romantic family entertainer featuring Mrunal Thakur in the female lead's character. The movie is ready to open for the audiences worldwide on April 5.



With this epic combination coming together again, coupled with the success streak Mrunal Thakur is enjoying right now in Tollywood, all eyes are set on 'The Family Star' movie.

The film's theatrical trailer which was released recently gained a decent response in general from the movie lovers; fans expressed mixed reactions. Nonetheless, there are high expectations on this family drama, which has its entire music composed by Gopi Sundar. The film's songs were already chartbusters.

The Family Star Special Premieres For Media Personnel & Families

Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, producer of the movie Dil Raju has decided to organize a special premiere for the media. While this is and has been a regular phenomenon, this time, the makers of The Family Star wanted to make it extra special for their families as well. Reportedly, the special premieres of Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's The Family Star will be happening in Hyderabad on April 4, followed by a get-together.

Family Star Cast

The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Vasuki, Abhinaya, Jabardasth Ramprasad, Marissa Rose Gorden, and Ajay Ghosh among others as pivotal characters.

Family Star Crew

Funded by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Family Star is written and directed by Parasuram Petla. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire background score and music. K U Mohanan is working as the cinematographer and Marthand K. Venkatesh is on board as the film's editor.