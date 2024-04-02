Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Remuneration; Says, I Used To Take Peanuts Until Recently..: Read Full Story

Photo Credit:

Vijay Deverakonda Talks About His Remuneration: Vijay Deverakonda looks confident and all bucked up as his next, 'The Family Star' written and directed by Parasuram Petla is all set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on April 5. The movie's trailer amplified expectations for the film as it stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Vijay Deverakonda has pinned all of his biggest hopes on The Family Star as his previous film 'Liger' tanked miserably at the box office. Vijay even apologized to his fans for the overconfidence he exuded during the film's promotions.

The actor is vigorously promoting The Family Star, produced by Dil Raju, one of the top production houses in Tollywood. This time, the actor and actress were joined by Dil Raju, who believes in family dramas. After Parasuram Petla faced some backlash with Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' he collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda, with whom he earlier delivered a super duper hit film in the form of 'Geetha Govindam.'

Vijay Deverakonda: I Used To Take Peanuts...

Speaking at one such event, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his remuneration and said, "I used to take peanuts until Kushi movie, Genuinely, I started seeing some real money after Kushi and until then it was just normal. But after Kushi, I started to take my market price which is comfortable to my filmmakers."

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.