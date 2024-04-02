Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Remuneration; Says, I Used To Take Peanuts Until Recently..: Read Full Story

Vijay
Deverakonda
Talks
About
His
Remuneration:
Vijay
Deverakonda
looks
confident
and
all
bucked
up
as
his
next,
'The
Family
Star'
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
is
all
set
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
worldwide
on
April
5.
The
movie's
trailer
amplified
expectations
for
the
film
as
it
stars
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead.
Vijay
Deverakonda
has
pinned
all
of
his
biggest
hopes
on
The
Family
Star
as
his
previous
film
'Liger'
tanked
miserably
at
the
box
office.
Vijay
even
apologized
to
his
fans
for
the
overconfidence
he
exuded
during
the
film's
promotions.
The
actor
is
vigorously
promoting
The
Family
Star,
produced
by
Dil
Raju,
one
of
the
top
production
houses
in
Tollywood.
This
time,
the
actor
and
actress
were
joined
by
Dil
Raju,
who
believes
in
family
dramas.
After
Parasuram
Petla
faced
some
backlash
with
Mahesh
Babu's
'Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata,'
he
collaborated
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
with
whom
he
earlier
delivered
a
super
duper
hit
film
in
the
form
of
'Geetha
Govindam.'
Vijay
Deverakonda:
I
Used
To
Take
Peanuts...
Speaking
at
one
such
event,
Vijay
Deverakonda
spoke
about
his
remuneration
and
said,
"I
used
to
take
peanuts
until
Kushi
movie,
Genuinely,
I
started
seeing
some
real
money
after
Kushi
and
until
then
it
was
just
normal.
But
after
Kushi,
I
started
to
take
my
market
price
which
is
comfortable
to
my
filmmakers."
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.