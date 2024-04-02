Vishwak Sen's Gaami OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time Fixed: Vishwak Sen's Recent Thriller To Stream From...

Gaami
Tentative
OTT
Release
Date:
Vishwak
Sen-starrer
latest
adventure
thriller
titled
'Gaami,'
written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita
was
released
to
a
critical
reception
and
decent
feedback
from
fans
and
audiences
on
March
8.
The
movie's
set-up,
story,
premise,
performances,
and
technical
aspects
received
love
from
the
film
buffs.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
searching
for
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
Out
The
movie
Gaami's
digital
streaming
rights
were
bought
by
Zee
5
for
a
fancy
amount.
Gaami
completed
its
theatrical
run
way
back
and
now
is
ready
to
enthrall
a
wider
audience
through
its
OTT
debut.
The
makers
of
the
film
and
Gaami's
buyers
are
yet
to
release
the
official
update
about
the
movie's
digital
streaming
debut
but
if
the
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Gaami
will
start
streaming
on
Zee
5
from
April
12.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
was
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
alone
composed
the
entire
background
score.