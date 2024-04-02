Vishwak Sen's Gaami OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time Fixed: Vishwak Sen's Recent Thriller To Stream From...

Photo Credit:

Gaami Tentative OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen-starrer latest adventure thriller titled 'Gaami,' written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita was released to a critical reception and decent feedback from fans and audiences on March 8. The movie's set-up, story, premise, performances, and technical aspects received love from the film buffs.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out searching for Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami OTT Release Date & Time Out

The movie Gaami's digital streaming rights were bought by Zee 5 for a fancy amount. Gaami completed its theatrical run way back and now is ready to enthrall a wider audience through its OTT debut. The makers of the film and Gaami's buyers are yet to release the official update about the movie's digital streaming debut but if the buzz is to be believed, Gaami will start streaming on Zee 5 from April 12.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami was produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran alone composed the entire background score.