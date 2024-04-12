English Edition
What An Honour: Rockstar DSP As He Reacts On A Video Of SP Balasubrahmanyam Praising Him

By
Rockstar DSP As He Reacts On A Video Of SPB

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP took to his social media account to share an old video of legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam in which he can be heard heaping praise on the composer.

"I've always told everyone that an artist will always have millions of great as well as bad qualities in him but if he has a good intention, he can take his talent to another level. He is so talented. He is a very good human being, which is why he is able to do great music even in commercial cinema. He is a very sweet person," the composer said, and added that he is "The (D) S.P" comparing himself to the Pushpa 2 composer," Balasubrahmanyam said in the video.

Sharing it, DSP wrote, "What an honour to get such a compliment and blessing from the legend SPB sir."

On the work front, DSP has an amazing line-up. The music composer has Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule', Dhanush-starrer 'Kubera', Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Good Bad Ugly', Vishal-starrer 'Rathnam' and many other films set to release this year.

Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 14:26 [IST]
