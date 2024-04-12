What An Honour: Rockstar DSP As He Reacts On A Video Of SP Balasubrahmanyam Praising Him

Music
composer
Devi
Sri
Prasad
aka
Rockstar
DSP
took
to
his
social
media
account
to
share
an
old
video
of
legendary
musician
SP
Balasubrahmanyam
in
which
he
can
be
heard
heaping
praise
on
the
composer.
"I've
always
told
everyone
that
an
artist
will
always
have
millions
of
great
as
well
as
bad
qualities
in
him
but
if
he
has
a
good
intention,
he
can
take
his
talent
to
another
level.
He
is
so
talented.
He
is
a
very
good
human
being,
which
is
why
he
is
able
to
do
great
music
even
in
commercial
cinema.
He
is
a
very
sweet
person," the
composer
said,
and
added
that
he
is
"The
(D)
S.P"
comparing
himself
to
the
Pushpa
2
composer,"
Balasubrahmanyam
said
in
the
video.
Sharing
it,
DSP
wrote,
"What
an
honour
to
get
such
a
compliment
and
blessing
from
the
legend
SPB
sir."
On
the
work
front,
DSP
has
an
amazing
line-up.
The
music
composer
has
Allu
Arjun-starrer
'Pushpa:
The
Rule',
Dhanush-starrer
'Kubera',
Ajith
Kumar-starrer
'Good
Bad
Ugly',
Vishal-starrer
'Rathnam'
and
many
other
films
set
to
release
this
year.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 14:26 [IST]