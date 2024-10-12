Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 Winners List: Who Are Zee Telugu Awards 2024 Winners? How To Watch Online?

Photo Credit: (Zee Telugu Instagram)

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 winners list: The wait is finally over. Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 have premiered on Zee Telugu with a bang on Saturday (October 12). Fans have been eagerly waiting for the awards ceremony ever since the leading Telugu GEC announced the nominations list.

HOW TO WATCH ZEE TELUGU KUTUMBAM AWARDS 2024 ONLINE?

Wondering when and where to watch Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 online? Viewers can stream the show online on ZEE5 if they have a paid subscription for the streaming platform. Fans need to buy the ZEE5 subscription to stream the awards ceremony and watch it on their mobile phones or desktops.

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 aired on television at 6pm on Saturday (October 12) on the occasion of Dusshera 2024.

A source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Zee Telugu has left no stone unturned to make Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 a successful affair. From special performances to blockbuster announcements, the show was filled with memorable moments. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 2024 contestants also performed at the awards ceremony, making it a night to remember."

ZEE TELUGU KUTUMBAM AWARDS 2024 FULL WINNERS LIST- LIVE UPDATES FROM ZEE TELUGU AWARDS

Wondering who are the main winners of Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024? Check out the updated list right here to know who won Best actor, actress, couple, ZEE5 couple, jodi, serial.

LIVE Feed

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 Winners List The award for Handsome Hunk of Zee Telugu goes to Gagan for #Meghasandesam. Abhinav Vishwanathan looked dapper in black as he posed with the winner's trophy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Telugu (@zeetelugu)

Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2024 Part 2 will soon air on Zee Telugu.