5 Films Where NTR Wowed Audiences With His Dual Roles

NTR, often hailed as the "Young Tiger," is one of the biggest actors of Indian Cinema. He has captivated audiences with his versatility, effortless moved and on-screen presence, with some of his most memorable roles coming from playing dual characters. He has a unique ability to differentiate his characters, making each one distinct and unforgettable. Here are five films where NTR delivered a stunning performance in a double role.

1. Devara: Part 1 (2024)

In this action-thriller, NTR takes on the challenging task of portraying both a father and a son. He plays the dual roles of Devara, a formidable and ruthless sea warrior, and his son, Vara, who is a bit more naive and a stark contrast to his father's persona. The film's narrative relies heavily on the emotional depth of this father-son dynamic, and NTR's performance in both roles adds a powerful layer to the action-packed storyline.

2. Jai Lava Kusa (2017)

One of NTR's most celebrated films, Jai Lava Kusa, sees him in a triple role, which is a significant step up from a dual role. He plays Jai, a menacing criminal; Lava, a kind-hearted bank manager; and Kusa, a cunning thief. Each character is a masterclass in acting, with a distinct personality, body language, and set of mannerisms.

3. Adhurs (2010)

This action-comedy film is a fantastic showcase of NTR's comedic timing and dramatic prowess. He plays twin brothers who are separated at birth: Narasimha, an undercover agent, and Chari, a traditional Brahmin priest. The film's comedy stems from the hilarious mix-ups that occur when Chari is mistaken for his tough-guy brother.

4. Naa Alludu (2005)

In this action-comedy, NTR takes on the roles of Karthik and Murugan. The film's plot involves Karthik's quest to marry one of the daughters of a powerful industrialist to seek revenge. Then takes on the identity of a Bodyguard, Murugan, hired by the industrialist for her daughter.

5. Andhrawala (2004)

Andhrawala marks NTR's first-ever dual role on the big screen. He plays Shankar Pehlwaan, a labor leader in Mumbai, and his son, Munna, who is raised in a slum. The film follows Munna's journey as he learns about his father's death and seeks revenge against the don who killed him.

NTR's mastery lies in his ability to breathe life into diverse characters, sometimes even within the same film. His effortless shift from heroic and righteous to cunning and menacing showcases his remarkable range and depth as an actor. With each performance, he leaves audiences captivated, proving why he stands among the most versatile stars of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, according to reports, NTR is doing an yet-to-be-titled film with Prashanth Neel and it is believed to be his most ambitious and biggest project yet, even bigger than his pan-India blockbusters like KGF and Salaar.