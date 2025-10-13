6 Big Reasons Why The RajaSaab Is One Of The Most Anticipated Films Of 2026

After the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, Rebel Star Prabhas is ready to charm audiences once again with The RajaSaab, widely regarded as India's biggest horror-fantasy film. Ever since the first look, the film has been creating quite a buzz, and the recently released trailer has only heightened the excitement among fans. But it's not just the horror-fantasy angle that's capturing attention-memorable characters, actors delivering stellar performances, and moments of lighthearted, quirky comedy make the film even more engaging. The RajaSaab promises to be a supernatural spectacle, and with its trailer already creating waves online and the release locked for *January 9, 2026*, it's easy to see why it's being hailed as one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year.

1. India's Biggest Horror-Fantasy Film

The RajaSaab isn't just another big-budget entertainer-it's a full-blown cinematic event. Mounted on a massive scale, the film features India's largest horror set ever built. From haunting havelis to grand ancestral backdrops, the visual scale and intricate details promise a world like no other in Indian cinema.

The set itself spans 41,256 square feet, making it the largest indoor film set of its kind in India. Hand-built over four months by more than 1,200 workers near Hyderabad, it includes meticulously designed rooms, long corridors, and special effects like a fire room with real flames. Designed by renowned art director Rajeevan Nambiar, the "RajaSaab set" is intended to be a living, breathing space, central to the film's story and visuals, bringing the supernatural world to life for audiences.

2. Prabhas in a Supernatural Comic-Action Avatar

We've seen Prabhas as a strong hero and fierce warrior, but The RajaSaab shows him in a completely new light. After almost 18 years, he's back in a fun, charming role that mixes comedy, action, and a touch of the supernatural. Fans are excited to see this side of him again, and the film's buzz keeps growing every day.

3. Trailer Crossed 40 Million Views in 24 Hours & Continues to Trend

When the trailer was released, it created a storm online. In just 24 hours, it crossed over 40 million views and became one of the most talked-about trailers on the internet. Since then, the numbers have only climbed further, cementing the film's standing as one of the most awaited releases.

4. The Viral "Dada Ghost Scene" Trend

One scene - one moment - and the internet went wild. The now-famous "Dada Ghost Scene" from the trailer has taken social media by storm, spawning countless memes and edits. Fans are loving the mix of horror and humor, proving once again that The RajaSaab has mass entertainment written all over it.

5. Power-Packed Supporting Cast

It's not just Prabhas - the ensemble cast adds serious weight to the film. With Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles, every frame is packed with strong performances, ensuring this horror-fantasy saga hits every emotional note.

6. Final Schedule in Europe + Release Date Locked

The team of The RajaSaab has flown to Europe to shoot two song sequences, marking the film's final schedule. With the release date set for January 9, 2026, the film is gearing up to start the new year with grandeur, magic, and a dose of Prabhas-style entertainment.