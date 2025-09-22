Adhira First Look Poster Unveiled: SJ Suryah And Kalyan Dasari Headlines Telugu Superhero Film

First Look Poster of SJ Suryah, Kalyan Dasari's Adhira: The first look poster of Adhira, the latest addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has been officially revealed, featuring SJ Suryah and Kalyan Dasari in leading roles. Produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios and presented by RK Duggal, the film marks the next chapter in Prasanth Varma's ongoing effort to craft a superhero universe rooted in Indian mythology and folklore.

Adhira is created by Prasanth Varma and directed by Sharan Koppisetty, with Venkat Kumar Jetty serving as executive producer and Vamsi Shekar as the P.R.O. Shivendra handles cinematography, while Sricharan Pakala has composed the music. The production design has been overseen by Sri Nagendra Tangala, with costume design by Lanka Santoshi and publicity designs by Ananth Kancherla.

Reportedly, the film has been in development for an extended period. Prasanth Varma, according to earlier reports, stated that the team has been focused on fine-tuning the story, describing Adhira as the most complex project in the PVCU to date.

Adhira has been highly anticipated within the Telugu film industry, especially among fans of the PVCU. Its teaser had been released prior to the teaser for Hanu-Man, although the latter, starring Teja Sajja, was released in theaters first. The film reportedly draws its narrative inspiration from Indian mythology, with the titular superhero reportedly deriving his powers from the Hindu demigod Indra, the deity associated with thunder and rain.

Prasanth Varma, who has previously directed films such as Awe (2018), Kalki (2019), Zombie Reddy (2021), and Hanu-Man (2024), has been actively building the PVCU as a franchise blending mythology with mass entertainment. His debut film, Awe, received national recognition for Best Special Effects and Best Make-up, and he is also a co-founder of Scriptsville, an organization supporting screenwriting in Telugu cinema.

With the first look now public, Adhira is expected to draw attention both for its mythological foundation and its place in the expanding Telugu superhero universe. As production progresses and a director is announced, industry observers will be keen to see how the film contributes to Prasanth Varma's broader cinematic vision.