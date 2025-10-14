Allu Arjun Continues To Reign Supreme, With Pushpa 2: The Rule Still Holding Record For The Biggest Opening

The way Allu Arjun rules the hearts of the audience is truly magical. With his demeanor, swag, and aura, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Having transcended the boundaries of stardom, he has also dominated the box office with the massive collection of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, setting a record that remains untouched.

Even though the biggest film of the year, Kantara: Chapter 1, opened with ₹89 Cr. globally, it was still unable to surpass the worldwide opening of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which debuted at ₹294 Cr. This indeed speaks volumes about the megastardom of Allu Arjun, he remains truly unmatched, even when competing with the biggest films of the year. Many films have come and gone, but none have managed to touch the opening collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Moreover, Allu Arjun continues to dominate the lifetime collection charts with ₹1800 Cr. worldwide, a figure that remains unbeaten. It will be exciting to see which film, if any, comes close to matching the staggering success of Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store next. One thing is certain, whatever the Icon Star brings to the screen next is bound to be massive.