Allu Kanakaratnamma Death Reason: How Allu Arjun's Grandmother Died? Pushpa Star Rushes To Hyd For Funeral

Allu Arjun grandmother death reason: Allu Kanakaratnamma, the grandmother of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, passed away on Saturday (August 30) morning. She was 94. According to initial reports, she died at her Hyderabad residence. The Allu family is mourning the loss of their beloved member.

WHO WAS ALLU KANAKARATNAMMA? HOW SHE DIED?

Allu Kanakaratnamma was the wife of Allu Ramalingaiah, a respected actor-comedian in Tollywood. Allu Ramalingaiah was the father of producer-distributor Allu Aravind, who is Allu Arjun's dad. He was a celebrated figure who contributed to Telugu cinema.

Kanak died due to age-related issues at around 1:45 AM.

According to a report in Filmibeat Telugu, Allu Arjun cancelled his shoot and rushed to Hyderabad from Mumbai after he got to know about the unfortunate news. The Pushpa actor shared a close bond with his grandmother, and it was evident in the viral video, where she was seen removing his 'nazar' in front of the media after he returned to home following the arrest in the stampede case.

While Allu Arjun will return from Mumbai, Ram Charan will fly from Mysore to Hyderabad to attend the last rites. Allu Kanakaratnamma was Chiranjeevi's aunt and Ram Charan's grandmother.

Fans and well-wishers extended their condolences to the Allu family during this difficult time.

ALLU ARJUN GRANDMOTHER'S FUNERAL DETAILS.

The last rites will be conducted at Kokapet in the afternoon. While Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are rushing back to Hyderabad, Allu Arvind and Chiranjeevi are overseeing the arrangements for the funeral, as per Gulte.

The family will bid adieu to their beloved matriarch on Saturday afternoon.

Many from the film fraternity have expressed their sorrow over Kanakaratnamma's demise. Colleagues and friends of the Allu family have been reaching out to offer their support and sympathy.

CHIRANJEEVI EXPRESSES GRIEF

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to mourn the demise of his aunt. He shared his sorrow on X, stating that Kanakaratnamma's 'life values and courage' will continue to inspire the family.

Filmibeat extends deepest condolences to the grieving family.