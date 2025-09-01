Allu Arjun Pays Heartfelt Tribute In First Statement After Grandmother’s Death: Her Presence Will Be...

Allu Kanakaratnam, grandmother of actor Allu Arjun, passed away at 94, prompting heartfelt tributes from the family and the Telugu film fraternity. Her love and wisdom were celebrated as significant to her family's legacy.

Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30 at the age of 94. The Telugu actor expressed his gratitude to those who offered condolences and shared their affection during this difficult time. He posted a heartfelt message on social media, accompanied by a picture of his grandmother, acknowledging the love and wisdom she imparted to the family.

On Sunday, Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings. He wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled."

Family Mourns Loss

The passing of Allu Kanakaratnam has deeply affected the Allu–Konidela family and the Telugu film industry. She was the wife of the late Allu Ramalingaiah. Many from the film fraternity visited Allu Arjun's residence to offer their support and prayers during this time of mourning.

At the time of his grandmother's death, Allu Arjun was reportedly in Mumbai. Upon receiving the news, he immediately cancelled his commitments and returned to Hyderabad. Ram Charan, who is Allu Arjun's cousin, also halted filming for director Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming movie "Peddi" to join his family in Hyderabad.

Industry Support

The cause of Allu Kanakaratnam's death has not been disclosed publicly. Her passing has left a void in both her family and among fans who admired her legacy within the Telugu film community.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun share a close bond as cousins; their fathers are brothers-in-law. This familial connection highlights the strong ties within the Telugu film industry that extend beyond professional collaborations.

The loss of such a cherished matriarch has brought together family members and colleagues alike in remembrance of her enduring influence and kindness.