Allu Arjun Remembering His Grandfather, Padma Shri Late Allu Ramalingaiah On His Birthday Anniversary!

National Award winner Allu Arjun stands tall as one of the biggest Pan-India superstars. Beyond his incredible talent and stellar performances that have won over millions, he is also a devoted family man. Be it festivals or special occasions, Allu Arjun never misses an opportunity to celebrate life's moments with his loved ones. Now, he has extended heartfelt wishes to his grandfather, Padma Shri late Allu Ramalingaiah, on his birth anniversary, a gesture that truly speaks volumes of his respectful nature and the way he honors his roots.

Allu Arjun took to his social media to share a heartfelt note for his grandfather, Padma Shri late Allu Ramalingaiah, on his birth anniversary. He wrote -

"Remembering my grandfather, Padma Shri #AlluRamalingaiah Garu, on his birth anniversary. 🙏🏽

The foundation for our family's journey in cinema.

The man who changed the course of our lives for generations. We carry forward his legacy with humility and gratitude.

Forever in our hearts 🤍"

Moreover, Allu Arjun created an example of success with Pushpa 2: The Rule. While he won the hearts of the masses with the film, he also shattered box office records, with the film collecting a massive ₹800 crore in Hindi and around ₹1800 crore worldwide.

Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store next. One thing is certain, whatever the Icon Star brings to the screen next is bound to be massive.