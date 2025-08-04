Allu Arjun's Pushpa Created Magic On America's Got Talent's Stage; Judges Hailed It As 'The Best Performance'

Allu Arjun has indeed created a stir with the mega success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is one of the biggest superstars who has left a global mark with the film's phenomenal success. From winning the National Award to dominating the box office, he has truly set new benchmarks. But it seems the madness around the film is still reaching new heights, as it has now gone global with B Unique Crew performing on a Pushpa song and receiving an overwhelming response from both the audience and the judges.

Allu Arjun is undeniably a global phenomenon. His film Pushpa recently shone on the global stage of America's Got Talent, where B Unique Crew delivered an electrifying performance on a Pushpa track, leaving the judges awestruck. The performance received a standing ovation from the audience, and the judges hailed it as "The Best Performance of the Season."

To mark this grand moment, the makers shared the performance on their social media and wrote -

"Icon Star @alluarjun's #Pushpa is a global phenomena 💥💥

The 'B Unique Crew' performed for the #Pushpa song on @AGT Season 20 stage and the response was sensational 🤩

The judges hailed it as 'THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON' 🌟🇮🇳❤‍🔥"

As Allu Arjun watched the performance and Pushpa on the global stage, he took to his social media and shared the video and wrote -

"Wow... Mind blowing. 🖤"

Allu Arjun created an example of success with Pushpa 2: The Rule. While he won the hearts of the masses with the film, he also shattered box office records, with the film collecting a massive ₹800 crore in Hindi and around ₹1800 crore worldwide.

Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store next. One thing is certain, whatever the Icon Star brings to the screen next is bound to be massive.