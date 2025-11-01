Allu Sirish Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Nayanika In A Joyful Intimate Ceremony, Shares Photos

Allu Sirish and Nayanika have announced their engagement, celebrated in a traditional ceremony with family and friends. Celebrities shared heartfelt messages, marking a joyful milestone for the couple.

Actor Alluish and his Nayanikaeddy have joyfully announced their engagement. The couple this happy news fans through Instagram, posting several photos from the ceremony. In these images, they are seen exchanging rings amidst a cheering crowd of guests. Allu Sirish wore a white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika looked stunning in a red lehenga.

Engagement Celebrations

The engagement took place on Friday evening and was an intimate affair attended by close family members. Notable attendees included Allu Arjun with his family, Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as Varun Tej with Lavanya. The ceremony adhered to traditional Telugu customs.

Heartfelt Messages from Celebrities

Many celebrities congratulated the couple on social media. Pragya Jaiswal expressed her joy by writing, "Many, many congratulations, Siri." Shanvi Srivastava added her excitement with "Siriiiiii this is (red heart emoji). Congratulations." Parvati Nair commented with "Congratulations and celebrations," while Sophie Choudry said, "Sooooooo happy for you both!!!! Congratulations and tons of love, my dearest Siri and Nayanika."

Special Date Announcement

Allu Sirish had previously informed his followers about the engagement on his grandfather's birth anniversary. He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram along with a picture of himself with Nayanika. He wrote about feeling blessed to announce their engagement on October 31st.

A Family's Blessing

In his note, Allu Sirish mentioned how his late grandmother had always wished to see him married. Although she is no longer with them, he believes she is blessing them from above as they start this new chapter together. He also expressed gratitude for the joy their families have shown towards their union.

Allu Sirish last appeared in the film "Buddy," which was released in 2024. This action-comedy-fantasy movie marked his most recent work before sharing this personal milestone with fans.