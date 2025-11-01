'That's How I Met Your Mother': Allu Sirish Recalls How He Met His Fiancée Nayanika A Day After Engagement

Actor Allu Sirish recently got engaged to Nayanika in a moment that quickly became one to cherish. The engagement was an intimate yet elegant family affair that brought together some of the biggest names from the Allu and Konidela families. The celebrations saw Allu Arjun with his family, Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, and Varun Tej with Lavanya in attendance. The atmosphere exuded warmth and togetherness, reflecting the deep bond shared by the family. While the couples looked wonderful, Allu Sirish now shared the story of how he met his fiancée, Nayanika.

Allu Sirish took to his social media and shared some beautiful pictures while wishing Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi a happy anniversary. Along with the pictures, he also recounted the story of how he met his fiancée, Nayanika. He wrote -

"Wishing the lovely couple, varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya, a very happy second anniversary!

Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.

And now, two years later, we're happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I'll tell them - "That's How I Met Your Mother."

A big thank you to all of Nayanika's friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!"

The engagement of Allu Sirish and Nayanika, radiates pure love and serenity from candid laughter to heartfelt glances, every moment beautifully captures the essence of a new beginning. With the Telugu film fraternity and fans showering their blessings, Allu Sirish and Nayanika's engagement becomes a perfect celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness, marking the start of a lifelong journey for the couple.