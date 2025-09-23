Another Indian Superhero Rises: RKD Studios & Prashant Varma Announce Adhira

Brace yourself for the next groundbreaking chapter in Indian cinema! Creative visionary Prasanth Varma, the master storyteller who redefined the superhero genre with Hanu-Man, now joins forces once again with the powerhouse RKD Studios for an epic big-screen spectacle-Adhira.

Backed by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios mounts this grand-scale, prestigious venture with an ambition as boundless as the story it tells. With Sharan Koppisetty at the helm, this cinematic spectacle has already rolled cameras, promising a larger-than-life experience that will ignite audiences across the globe.

Rooted in the eternal essence of Indian itihasas yet pulsing with cutting-edge visual grandeur, Adhira is the next dazzling jewel in the ever-expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), an audacious vision that continues to raise the bar for Indian superhero storytelling.

The makers have revealed a jaw-dropping first look in which, a colossal volcano erupts, hurling molten fire into a storm-darkened sky.Amid the roaring chaos stands SJ Suryah, transformed beyond recognition-bull-like horns crown his menacing silhouette, and his raw tribal armor radiates the aura of a ruthless demon.Facing this force of pure evil, Kalyan Dasari, in a fearless debut, kneels with unflinching resolve, his eyes ablaze with an unshakable destiny.

Adhira promises a heart-pounding confrontation where hope collides with destruction. Kalyan Dasari channels an electrifying superpower to defend Dharma itself, setting the stage for an unforgettable fight between light and an unstoppable darkness. Like a volcanic eruption of emotion and adrenaline, Adhira is poised to set theatres ablaze.