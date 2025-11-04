AR Rahman And Mohit Chauhan Tease Something Special For Ram Charan’s Peddi In Fun X Banter!

Ram Charan has once again sent fans into a frenzy. The actor, currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Peddi, shared a new picture on social media that has ignited fresh waves of speculation about an upcoming announcement.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Charan posted a group photo featuring global music legend A.R. Rahman, renowned playback singer Mohit Chauhan, and Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana, all in one frame. What grabbed most attention, however, was Charan's intriguing caption, "What's cooking guys?"

The image suggests that something significant is brewing behind the scenes, possibly a major musical development for Peddi, guessing that Rahman and Mohit Chauhan may be collaborating on a new track or theme for the film. While Rahman is already confirmed as the music composer for Peddi, this unexpected glimpse of Mohit Chauhan, known for iconic melodies like "Nadaan Parindey" and "Tum Se Hi" has only amplified curiosity.

Peddi, directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date. The film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's musical involvement.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27th March 2026