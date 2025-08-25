Arjun Reddy Turns 8: Celebrating Vijay Deverakonda’s Iconic Character

Headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy has clocked 8 years of its theatrical release. When the film released on August 25, 2017, it did not just introduce audiences to a film, it introduced them to a phenomenon. At the heart of this cultural storm was Vijay Deverakonda, whose portrayal of the fiery, flawed, and unforgettable Arjun turned him into a superstar overnight. Raw, unapologetic, and emotionally explosive, his performance broke conventions in Telugu cinema and made him the voice of a generation. Eight years later, Arjun Reddy remains etched in pop culture, continuing to inspire debates, admiration, and, above all, unwavering love for Vijay's fearless performance. Here are five reasons, the film still belongs to Vijay Deverakonda.

1. A Breakthrough Performance That Redefined Telugu Cinema

On August 25, 2017, Arjun Reddy hit theaters and ended up all but rewriting the rules of Telugu filmmaking by introducing a brash, deeply conflicted lead who wasn't polished, but absolutely compelling . Vijay's performance as a volatile, brilliant surgeon battling heartbreak and self-destruction was a fearless statement, and the crowd cheered. The film went on to rake in huge money in India and abroad, turning it into one of the most striking blockbusters in recent memory.

2. A Role That Built Stardom

Vijay Deverakonda didn't just star in the film, he owned it. His portrayal earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu, and it firmly cemented him as a superstar overnight. A prominent publication later ranked his portrayal among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade, underlining how deeply his performance resonated beyond box office numbers .

3. Bold, Raw, and Relatable-A Cult Icon for a Generation

Arjun Reddy didn't shy away from showing its hero's flaws. It sparked debates about masculinity, emotional intensity, and realism in romance-yet those conversations only amplified its cultural relevance . Vijay, much like modern heroes, stood firmly by the film, calling it "about a flawed man, not a hero." . That complexity became its strength, giving the character, and the actor, a place in the hearts of an entire generation .

4. A Performance That Wore Him Out Yet Elevated Him

Vijay has often spoken about how emotionally and mentally draining the role was. In an interview, he admitted that playing Arjun had "exhausted the hell" out of him because it forced him to explore darker, deeper corners of emotion that he'd never touched before. But those difficult depths translated into a performance so raw and resonant that audiences and critics alike felt-rather than watched-it, making him unforgettable on screen.

5. A Legacy That Continues to Inspire and Define

Nearly eight years later, the role remains inseparable from Vijay's identity in popular culture. As he aptly shared in a July 2025 interview: just like Leonardo DiCaprio will always be linked to Titanic, Vijay accepts that Arjun Reddy will always be part of how audiences remember him-and that's okay. His real aim now, he says, is to keep delivering other memorable roles so his legacy only grows richer . Adding to that-industry peers continue to salute his groundbreaking work: Shahid Kapoor, who starred in the Hindi remake Kabir Singh, said, "If Arjun Reddy wasn't made, Kabir Singh wouldn't exist," praising the original inspiration .

On its 8th anniversary, Arjun Reddy is more than a milestone-it remains a monument in Vijay Deverakonda's career. It's where he emerged with raw power and redefined what a Telugu hero could be. He proved his chops with award-winning, decade-defining performance.