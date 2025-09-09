Atlee Drops A Major Update On AA22xA6 As He Reaches Liwa Oasis For Recee Of His Next Film With Allu Arjun

Indian cinema is on the cusp of another revolution as visionary director Atlee and global superstar Allu Arjun join forces for the much-anticipated tentpole film, currently titled AA22xA6. In what promises to be Indian cinema's biggest global event film, Atlee is leaving no stone unturned, or in this case, no desert untouched.

The acclaimed filmmaker, known for mounting spectacular mass entertainers like Jawan, Theri, and Mersal, has now set his eyes on the stunning Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi as a potential backdrop for some of the film's most high-octane sequences. The vast golden dunes, raw landscapes, and cinematic scale of the location perfectly align with Atlee's vision of making AA22xA6 not just a film, but a visual event for audiences worldwide.

The director drops the major update on the film, leaving the fans and the audience excited for the global extravaganza that Sun Pictures, Atlee, and Allu Arjun are bringing. With Allu Arjun, fresh from the global storm of Pushpa: The Rule, stepping into his next big-screen avatar, expectations are sky-high. The superstar's charisma, mass appeal, and physicality, when fused with Atlee's grand storytelling and global canvas, are shaping this project into a once-in-a-generation spectacle."

The combination of Atlee's pulse-pounding narratives and Allu Arjun's larger-than-life presence promises to create a cinematic storm. With global technicians expected to be on board, jaw-dropping action, and a story rooted in Indian sensibilities but crafted for the world, AA22xA6 is shaping up as a milestone project that could redefine the future of Indian blockbusters.