Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Prabhas And S.S. Rajamouli Film Sees Strong Pre-Sales Ahead Of Re-Release

Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: As S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic gears up for its global release on October 31, advance bookings across India and overseas are showing a notable surge. The re-edited and remastered version of the two-part Baahubali saga has recorded early traction among audiences, with pre-release sales reportedly nearing ₹2.5 crore across India, according to an update shared by Cine Content on X (formerly Twitter).

The report further mentions that in the United States, advance bookings have already reached around $235,000 despite a limited release. Cine Content suggests that the film could become the first re-release to achieve a $1 million gross in the U.S. Overall, the outlet adds that Baahubali: The Epic could even approach a ₹100 crore lifetime gross, an impressive figure for a remastered re-release.

Baahubali: The Epic - Film Overview

Baahubali: The Epic is a single-film presentation that unifies Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The two films, originally released as separate chapters, are now condensed into a continuous narrative featuring re-edited sequences, enhanced sound and visual effects, and refined pacing.

The film traces the story of Sivudu, a young man raised in a tribal community, who embarks on a journey that reveals his royal lineage and leads him to challenge the tyrannical ruler of the Mahishmati kingdom. His path intertwines personal discovery with loyalty, betrayal, and power struggles that define the saga's central themes.

Baahubali: The Epic brings back its celebrated ensemble cast led by Prabhas in dual roles as Sivudu and Amarendra Baahubali, alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The film's technical team includes cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, production designer Sabu Cyril, music composer M.M. Keeravaani, and VFX supervisor V. Srinivas Mohan.

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, the film is being presented by K. Raghavendra Rao. With advance sales picking up momentum and strong overseas interest, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to see a robust opening weekend when it premieres internationally on October 29 and releases worldwide on October 31, 2025.