Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Single-Film Edition Of Prabhas-Rajamouli's Two-Part Saga Draws Attention

Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Baahubali: The Epic, the upcoming Telugu action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, has officially started advance ticket bookings ahead of its theatrical release on October 31, 2025. The film is a re-edited, remastered single-film version of Rajamouli's earlier two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), combining footage from both films with technical upgrades and additional previously unseen sequences. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, the movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju.

The story centers on Sivudu, a young warrior raised in a tribal village, who learns about his royal heritage and sets out to reclaim the kingdom of Mahishmati from the tyrannical rule of Bhallaladeva. The narrative follows Sivudu's journey through various conflicts, alliances, and revelations about the kingdom's past. The film will be released in 2D and 3D formats across India and internationally.

Industry tracker Milagro Movies reports that Baahubali: The Epic has already seen strong advance bookings, with over one million tickets reserved and $60,603 in gross revenue collected from early sales.

Celebrating 10 Years: Baahubali Returns to Theaters

The original Baahubali: The Beginning, released in 2015, was reportedly produced on a budget of ₹180 crore and became a record-breaking commercial success. It featured Prabhas in a dual role, along with key performances from Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The film received acclaim for its direction, visual effects, action sequences, music, and cinematography. Its box office performance set multiple records, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films at the time. The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, later surpassed these records.

The combined release of Baahubali: The Epic marks the 10th anniversary of the original film. Rajamouli noted on social media, "Baahubali... The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It's been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

With its theatrical release approaching, audiences are showing early interest, and advance ticket sales suggest that the film's return to theaters is generating significant anticipation among fans and cinema-goers.