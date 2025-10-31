Baahubali The Epic Day 1 Collection Early Update: Storms Into Top 6 Re-Release Opening List; Check NUMBERS

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: The wait is finally over! Tollywood's grandest cinematic masterpiece, Baahubali: The Epic, has stormed back into theatres - and this time, it's unlike anything audiences have witnessed before. The film's re-release has sent fans into a frenzy, with theatres buzzing with excitement and nostalgia. It's not just a regular re-release, but a celebration of Indian cinema's most iconic saga - a chance to relive the Baahubali magic on the big screen in a completely new and unique way. From die-hard fans who grew up quoting "Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" to a new generation discovering the legend for the first time, the excitement is truly electric.

Baahubali Films (Baahubali 1 & 2) OTT Streaming Platforms

As advance bookings skyrocket and early shows record thunderous footfalls, Baahubali The Epic is poised to rewrite box office records - all over again. Just before the grand re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, fans noticed a major surprise - both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have suddenly vanished from Netflix! The films, which had been among the platform's most-watched Telugu titles for years, are no longer available for streaming.

But cinephiles have nothing to worry about! The Baahubali saga can still be revisited on multiple other OTT platforms. Viewers can stream both parts on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Airtel Xstream, and the Apple TV app. For those who prefer a one-time watch, the films are also up for rent on YouTube, priced at ₹50 and ₹100, respectively.

Baahubali The Epic (Baahubali Re-Release) Day 1 Collection Early Trend (Today)

Amidst sky-high anticipation, the magnum opus hit cinemas today (October 31), marking Tollywood's biggest and most ambitious re-release ever. What makes Baahubali: The Epic a cinematic event to remember is its bold and innovative presentation - both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been combined into a single, seamless film. The makers have trimmed select portions and added unseen footage, creating a fresh narrative flow that keeps audiences glued to their seats from start to finish.

According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Baahubali The Epic has already netted around ₹ 4.16 cr today (Friday, Oct 31) till 4:30 pm.

The re-release of Baahubali The Epic has turned into nothing short of a grand cinematic festival! Fans have flocked to theatres in massive numbers to relive the magic of S.S. Rajamouli's legendary saga, making it into the top 5 biggest re-release opening lists in Tollywood. According to the Wikipedia page, Baahubali The Epic has already surpassed Aarya 2, Salaar, Pushpa, Tumbbad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opening day numbers after re-release.

Top 6 Highest Grossers On Day 1 (Re-Release)

Ghilli (Tamil): ₹7.50-10 crore

Gabbar Singh (Telugu): ₹6.50-8.02 crore

Businessman (Telugu): ₹5.27 crore

Murari (Telugu): ₹5-5.45 crore

Simhadri (Telugu): ₹4.60-5.14 crore

Baahubali The Epic Day 1 Occupancy (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 53.02%

Afternoon Shows: 59.36%