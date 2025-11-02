Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas And Rajamouli Film Sees Steady Response

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection: The re-edited single-film version, Baahubali: The Epic, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, continues to attract audiences as it enters its third day of release. This edition combines footage from the earlier two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), with technical enhancements and previously unreleased scenes. The film was released worldwide on October 31, 2025, after select pre-releases on October 29.

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works, the film features Prabhas reprising his dual roles as Sivudu and Baahubali. The ensemble cast also includes Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju, and Adivi Sesh, among others.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic collected an estimated ₹17.9 crore net from India in its first two days of wide release. The film had limited pre-releases on Thursday, October 29, earning around ₹1.15 crore from the Telugu version. On Friday, the first day of wide release, it earned roughly ₹9.65 crore, led by ₹7.9 crore from Telugu, ₹1.35 crore from Hindi, ₹0.2 crore from Tamil, ₹0.02 crore from Kannada, and ₹0.18 crore from Malayalam screenings. Saturday's figures saw a slight dip, with a total of ₹7.1 crore, ₹4.75 crore from Telugu, ₹1.65 crore from Hindi, ₹0.5 crore from Tamil, ₹0.03 crore from Kannada, and ₹0.17 crore from Malayalam markets, marking a decrease of around 26% from Friday's earnings.

Baahubali: The Epic Overview

Baahubali: The Epic presents a unified narrative of the two-part saga, weaving the conflicts, drama, and grandeur of the Mahishmati kingdom into a continuous story. Prabhas' portrayal of both Sivudu and Baahubali remains central to the film's narrative, supported by Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva and Anushka Shetty as Devasena. Tamannaah plays Avanthika, while other notable performances include Ramya Krishna, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Kiccha Sudeepa, Adivi Sesh, and Subbaraju.

The film's technical team features K.K. Senthil Kumar as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as production designer, and M.M. Keeravaani handling music composition. VFX supervision was led by V. Srinivas Mohan, with Peter Hein and additional stunt coordinators managing the action sequences. Editing was handled by Tammiraju, while costumes were designed by Rama Rajamouli and Prashanti Tripirneni.

With the film entering its third day, trade analysts are monitoring its performance across theaters. Early trends suggest that Baahubali: The Epic continues to attract a dedicated audience, though weekday collections will determine its trajectory in the coming days.