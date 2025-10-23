‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Trailer To Drop Tomorrow: Brace Yourself For The Epic!

Fans gear up for a grand reveal as countdown to the re-release hits fever pitch! As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated re-release of Bahubali: The Epic, fans are in for a special treat, the official trailer of the re-edited masterpiece is all set to drop tomorrow, October 23rd.

The reimagined version of S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus is already creating waves across social media. Titled Bahubali: The Epic, the film seamlessly merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into a single cinematic journey, enhanced with remastered visuals, restored scenes, and upgraded sound. Fans can expect never-before-seen footage and technical upgrades that elevate the grandeur of the franchise to new heights.

Scheduled to hit theatres on October 31, 2025, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam across multiple premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ.

Now, with the trailer on it's way, expectations are sky-high. As audiences prepare to re-enter the world of Mahishmati, Bahubali: The Epic promises a never-before cinematic experience that celebrates the legacy of India's most iconic film franchise.