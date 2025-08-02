Bhagyashri Borse’s Short Screen Time in Kingdom Left Fans Wanting More—Sequel Will Deliver, Say Makers

While Kingdom captured the imagination of audiences with its grandeur and gripping storytelling, one aspect left a section of the fandom feeling underwhelmed - the limited screen presence of Bhagyashri Borse.

The actress, who had sparked massive excitement ahead of the film's release with her striking presence and pairing opposite Vijay Deverakonda, appeared only briefly in the first installment. And though her role was short, it was enough to leave an impression, leaving fans wanting for more.

Across social media, fans expressed their desire to see Bhagyashrii in a more substantial role. The sentiment wasn't one of criticism, but of admiration; audiences felt she deserved more because of the spark she brought to the screen in the time she had.

It seems the fans wishes are about to be fulfilled. The film's producer, Naga Vamsi, addressed the fans' concern during the Kingdom thanks meet. In a statement that has since delighted many, he confirmed that Bhagyashri's role is set to grow significantly in Kingdom 2.

"I liked her and selected her as the heroine of this film. Her presence is more in the second half. From now, the war between hero and heroine starts. Then, the heroine becomes the lead. We just established her in this part. She will be in the second half," Naga Vamsi shared.

The announcement not only reassures fans, but also signals the team's intent to further develop a character that audiences have clearly connected with. Bhagyashri too, acknowledged the overwhelming support from her growing fanbase. Taking to social media, she wrote: "Dear BB family, I know a lot of you wanted to see more of me in Kingdom and I truly feel your love!!! While the screen space may have been limited in Part 1, I gave it everything I had. Kingdom 2 is a surprise loading for you guys! Every moment on screen is a step forward and I am grateful for the opportunity to grow. This is just the beginning of our journey together & I promise you that you see a lot of me from now on and I will make you all proud. Your support is my motivation."

Having already impressed the industry with her debut in Mister Bachchan, Bhagyashri is rapidly carving out her space in the pan-Indian cinema realm. With Kingdom 2, as well as exciting projects alongside Ram (directed by Mahesh Babu P.) and Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha, her journey is only gaining momentum.

As Kingdom heads into its next chapter, fans can now look forward to not just a continuation of the story-but also the rise of Bhagyashri Borse in full force.